Bitcoin And Ethereum Suffer Massive Outflows, But These Altcoins Continue To Do Well

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have experienced significant outflows in the past few weeks. However, some altcoins have shown resilience amid the recent market turbulence, and one in particular stands out among crypto enthusiasts and experts. ETFSwap (ETFS), a new blockchain-based project for trading tokenized ETFs, has taken the market by storm in its ongoing presale Stage 1.
Market Outlook On Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), And Altcoins
Despite the optimistic atmosphere that comes after Bitcoin halvings, recent market trends have not been quite promising. This has left experts divided on market direction as bearish sentiments hang over the landscape.
The latest edition of Coinshares’ Digital Asset Fund Weekly Report observed a weekly outflow of $435 million, the highest since March and the third consecutive week of outflows from digital asset investment products. According to the report, these outflows were recorded mainly on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), with $423 million and $38 million, respectively.
In the same period, investment products shorting Bitcoin (BTC) have seen about $1.3 million in inflows. This shows that market participants are becoming more interested in hedging or benefitting from downward changes in BTC’s price, which is now trading just above $60,000.
Despite decreased outflows in Grayscale assets, the asset manager still accounts for most of the market outflows, recording $440 million in the reported week. CoinShares also reported an inflow of $126 million, decreasing from $254 million in the previous week. The market situation also puts additional pressure on the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum, but altcoins seem to be weathering the storm.
Altcoins have somehow managed to resist the bearish wave and secured $7 million in inflows, as CoinShares reports. The report explains that this is due to investors’ preference for multi-coin investment products, with Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC), Chainlink, and even more recently, ETFSwap (ETFS) being the popular choices.
The new traction for ETFSwap (ETFS) is understandable, considering its hugely undervalued price on presale and the potential for a massive surge.
ETFSwap (ETFS) Is Carving A New Market Niche
ETFSwap (ETFS) has taken the market by storm with its ongoing presale as the project continues to raise funds. This presents an opportunity for early investors to tap into this innovative market niche poised for massive growth.
ETFSwap (ETFS) is a new platform to trade ETFs on-chain through asset tokenization and multiple other DeFi solutions. By leveraging the blockchain for ETF trading, users can enjoy new benefits such as access to liquidity, quick settlements, easy conversion of ETF assets to cryptocurrencies, passive income from token staking, and true borderless, permissionless trading.
ETFSwap (ETFS) allows investors the flexibility to manage a portfolio of multiple asset types and customize their trading strategies based on preference. It manages to combine the best features of centralized and decentralized markets and does not require KYC, eliminating the interference of banks and intermediaries of any kind.
Additionally, ETFs trading traded on the platform are backed by real-world assets purchased from financial markets. This model is possible because ETFSwap (ETFS) collaborates with MiCa-compliant regulated banks that trade securities and cryptocurrencies.
Furthermore, ETFSwap (ETFS) allows you to take leveraged positions up to 10x to maximize your returns with your tokenized ETF assets, increasing the profit margins for investors.
Early investors currently stand to be the biggest winners from the ongoing ETFSwap (ETFS) presale as the project has refused investment from venture capitalist (VC) firms to democratize access to the ongoing opportunity.
The ongoing stage 1 presale has raised over $250,000, following an initial private stage that raised $750,000 in 3 days. The presale is selling out fast at the current price of $0.00854. Experts have also spotlighted the exciting opportunity to secure over 2x gains before Stage 2 presale begins at $0.01831, and up to 100x gains once the token lists on exchanges and rises to $1.
