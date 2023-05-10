What’s Next for Toncoin (TON) and Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR)? Buyers Swarm Collateral Network (COLT)

The crypto markets experienced a downturn last week, wiping out gains from the initial days of the month. Toncoin (TON), a community-driven blockchain, dropped by almost 8%. Also, Hedera (HBAR), a distributed public ledger platform, failed to gain momentum. But Collateral Network (COLT) is attracting many investors in its presale with an estimated 3500% returns for early buyers.
Is Toncoin (TON) a good investment?
Toncoin is a community-driven blockchain developed by Telegram that provides its customers with fast, transparent, and secure payment services. Toncoin (TON) facilitates transactions with minimal fees and third-party applications.
Additionally, Toncoin has an eco-friendly approach. Toncoin supports micropayments and in-app purchases. This makes Toncoin an ideal choice for gaming and social media applications.
However, investors of Toncoin are worried as the future of the project remains bleak. Toncoin (TON) is currently trading at $2.14, which is an 8% price decline in the past seven days.
Is Hedera (HBAR) hashgraph a good investment?
Hedera is a distributed public ledger platform that uses an aBFT algorithm to achieve scalability. At its core, Hedera offers optimum performance, security, governance, stability, and regulatory compliance. Hedera stands out because it is fast and energy-efficient.
Although Hedera (HBAR) is falling on the price chart, it has good social metrics. Recently, Hedera gained popularity when the US government recognized it for advancing democratic rights. Hedera has helped to fight issues like misinformation, data manipulation, and financial fraud using blockchain technology.
However, it has failed to attract new users even with the publicity boost. At the time of writing, Hedera (HBAR) is trading at $0.06, dropping by 13% in the past 14 days.
Collateral Network (COLT) blockchain-based peer-to-peer lender
Collateral Network is a unique blockchain-based crowdlending platform that aims to transform traditional lending practices. Collateral Network enables borrowers to use their physical assets, such as jewelry, artwork, and real estate, as collateral to unlock liquidity.
Once the team at Collateral Network receives the borrower’s physical asset, they authenticate and value the asset and then mint an NFT to represent it. Borrowers’ assets are stored securely in a vault, and the NFTs are further fractionalized to enable multiple lenders to contribute to the loan with small capital.
Collateral Network uses artificial intelligence (AI) to accurately value assets and generate algorithmic lending rates. Also, this DeFi platform enables investors to provide liquidity across multiple blockchains. Its excellent approach to lending has caught the attention of industry experts, who are predicting a 3500% growth for Collateral Network.
Interested investors can join the ongoing presale and purchase the Collateral Network (COLT) token at a floor price of $0.014. Don’t miss out on the chance to join this exciting new venture and enjoy the many benefits it has to offer.
For more information on Collateral Network visit the website, join the presale or join the community for regular updates.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.