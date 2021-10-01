What is an NFT?

Ever feel like you’re watching the world go by? Not in terms of FOMO and social media highlights that your friends are showing up in their best lives, but in very real terms from an opportunity perspective. You may have felt that way in the “old days” of Bitcoin only being a few dollars instead of tens of thousands. It is undeniable that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) feel very much like the next land of opportunity. It feels like NFTs came out of nowhere – just in the first half of this year, NFTs brought in $2.5 billion in sales. This is a major run up from 2020 with only $13.7 million for the entire year.
The question is – where do you start if you really don’t understand the space? Especially given that there are many scams and insider trading types of issues out there?
Learn more about the basics of NFTs in this visual deep dive below:
Source: Expensivity