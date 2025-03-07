Whales Withdraw Over $830K in NEIROETH from Bybit as Token Price Soars by 47%

Two prominent holders of NEIROETH, a newly minted Ethereum-based token, have pulled down a large amount of their holdings off of Bybit in the last 48 hours.
By “amounting to a combined total of over $830,000 in just two days” (a translation of a key passage), Crypto News Flash speculates that this could lead to the price of NEIROETH going up.
My own reading of what the two (and two) withdrawals could mean isn’t quite as bullish. Still, within the last 24 hours, NEIROETH has increased in value by a “surprising 47.38%” (by that same report’s measure). What gives?
Whale 0x440 made the largest single withdrawal, removing 10.23 million NEIROETH (valued at $417,000) from Bybit. This latest withdrawal brings the whale’s total withdrawals from Bybit since February 22, 2025, to an impressive 111.295 million NEIROETH, or about 11.1% of the token’s total supply. With an average withdrawal price of $0.02023, the estimated cost of these withdrawals stands at $2.25 million. Given the recent surge in NEIROETH’s value, the whale’s holdings are now worth approximately $4.53 million, providing an unrealized profit of $2.29 million, a gain of +102% in just 11 days.
At the same time, NEIROETH’s second-largest holder, Whale 0xaeb, has been trying to make some whale-sized moves. Over the last 39 hours, Whale 0xaeb has made some interesting appearances on Bybit, withdrawing 9.97 million NEIROETH, which comes in at a worth of approximately $413K. That brings Whale 0xaeb’s total NEIROETH withdrawals to 47.23 million tokens (around 4.7% of the current total supply).
Really quickly, for the math nerds out there, let’s take a look at the cost:
Average withdrawal price = $0.0312
Approximate total cost (in USD) = $1.47 million
NEIROETH’s current worth for Whale 0xaeb = $1.95 million
Current unrealized profit (also called a gain) for Whale 0xaeb = $476K
Percentage gain = 32.2%
The Price Surge and Potential Market Impact
The price of NEIROETH has surged, increasing by 47.38% within the last day, and this has caused many to withdraw their tokens from Bybit. The sharp price movement has people interested in the token—probably a combination of speculative trading and key holder movements, like those of Whale 0x440 and Whale 0xaeb, who have been making withdrawals lately. These two large holders seem to have a thing for pulling amounts of NEIROETH from Bybit, and their recent trade actions have been drawing a fair amount of attention.
Since Whale 0x440 and Whale 0xaeb now have large portions of the NEIROETH supply in their hands and outside of centralized exchanges, anything they do with their NEIROETH could have a considerable effect on the token’s price. If they decide to sell or withdraw more tokens, the market could experience heightened volatility. Conversely, if they continue to hold or even accumulate more NEIROETH, this could signal a strong belief in the token’s long-term potential.
This trend of large withdrawals is growing and is part of the behavior we often see with promising tokens during bull runs or price surges. Fewer tokens are available on exchanges. Reduced supply plus an increase in demand, which we are also seeing right now, could lead to upward price pressure.
Whales’ Strategic Moves and Market Speculation
Significant is the timing of the whale withdrawals post—NEIROETH’s recent price surge. These withdrawals might be seen as the whales’ nascent capitalizing on NEIROETH’s price increase. However, these withdrawals could also signal the whales preparing for potential further short-term gains. Matters for large holders, or large whale holders, of NEIROETH—that’s a sizable chunk of the NEIROETH supply—aren’t typically marked by significant price movements. NEIROETH whale holders have probably been using these recent price surges to their advantage, and what we might be seeing in recent days with significant price surges in conjunction with significant whale withdrawals could be a clear indicator of just that.
The engagement of these whales has caused increased conjecture to form about NEIROETH’s future. Some in the market think that the token could keep experiencing the upsurge it has been on lately, and the reason they’re citing is the involvement of major holders who are obviously making some smart moves in the market. Others, however, see the potential for a sell-off by the whales to precipitate a downward correction in the token’s price.
When it comes to the overall pulse and sentiment of a token, nothing quite matches the insight one can derive from whale activity, especially that of larger non-CEX holders. Withdrawing from centralized exchanges like Bybit anything but small amounts of NEIROETH, for example, large holders like 0x440 and 0xaeb may very well be indicating that not only is demand remaining constant but that NEIROETH may very well be heading into stronger price territory. And this is not the only possible price-up signal. If large holders continue to take their NEIROETH out of centralized exchanges, then it may also be a signal that NEIROETH prices may soon be experiencing a stronger uptrend.
Looking Ahead: Will the Price Surge Continue?
The price of NEIROETH keeps rising, and in response, investors and market analysts have become quite eager to see exactly how the whales manage their NEIROETH holdings and whether they will influence market trends overall. The last 24 hours has seen an upturn in NEIROETH’s price, and whatever sentiment is pushing that price upward seems to be quite bullish in nature. Yet, how long this trend is either set to continue or will be allowed to continue remains more uncertain than it does on some other days.
A significant part of the NEIROETH total supply is held by whales. Because of this, the token price is super responsive to anything these big holders might do.
If they suddenly started selling off a bunch of tokens, it could send the price reeling because, in this market, there clearly isn’t enough consistent demand to soak up that supply.
At present, everyone’s attention is focused on the moves of these big players. As NEIROETH keeps grabbing the limelight and remains prone to wild price swings, it’s evident that the next steps taken by whales 0x440 and 0xaeb will be the key in deciding what happens next with this token. Investors must stay on the lookout but should act with caution.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
