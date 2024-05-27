Whales Bagging Arbitrum and Kangamoon, What’s Next?

Following the monthly unlocking schedule of the Arbitrum (ARB) token, which started on March 16th, 2024, whale investors have been major players in how the price trajectories of the DeFi token move. Find out the timeline of the unlocking of Arbitrum and how whale investors have played a part in the trajectory of the token’s price value.
Meanwhile, KangaMoon (KANG) is witnessing a positive uptrend as whale investors buy the project’s presale. Here’s how it all goes down for these top DeFi coins.
Timeline of Arbitrum ARB Token Unlock and How Whale Investors Have Played a Part in Price Value
Arbitrum (ARB) began its token unlock on March 16, an event that saw the token’s price fall below the $2 mark as up to 11 whales moved $58 million worth of the Arbitrum DeFi token to exchanges.
Another Arbitrum token that was unlocked happened on the 16th of April and the 16th of May, which saw a total of 185.26 million Arbitrum tokens released into the blockchain, which is worth roughly $218 million. However, since whale investors moved the initial $58 million worth of tokens in March, Arbitrum’s price has yet to recover.
However, Arbitrum’s trading volume has increased by over 45% on a day-to-day average since last week, suggesting a promising bullish signal. Also, the 22% price growth of the token within the last week further shows that whales are now accumulating the token ahead of the altcoin season. As such, a rally towards the $2.40 ATH might happen in June.
Whales Swoop to Buy the KangaMoon Presale as Launch Lies in Sight
KangaMoon (KANG) kicked off to a flying start in its presale, overseeing a 400% price growth so far in presale. This has seen early investors pocket significant ROIs of similar percentages. Through its journey, the KANG token has raised over $6.9 million, with its sight set on the $10 million mark before the end of the presale.
Notably, the KANG token is on course to gain over 400% as whale investors trooped in to buy out the token before launch. This is coming after the token got a listing on CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap, elevating its status from a mere presale coin to a potential blue-chip crypto, making it one of the top DeFi coins to buy.
Meanwhile, traders can buy the token at the price of $0.025 now and position themselves for the massive growth potential in the future. On the other hand, KangaMoon is thriving as it builds a meme community where members can engage in play-to-earn adventures and socialize through the SocialFi structure.
The platform is growing into one of the biggest meme communities, with over 32,000 active members already registered. Overall, KangaMoon is one of the hottest meme coins of 2024. Analysts believe it will outshine the likes of Floki, Bonk and Dogwifhat in the coming months, ranking it among the top DeFi tokens worth investing in 2024.
Why You Should Invest in KangaMoon Ahead of Arbitrum
Whale investors have always played a significant role in the growth or decline of DeFi tokens on the blockchain. While whale investors somewhat had a negative effect on Arbitrum, the KangaMoon presale surged when whale investors trooped into the project. Overall, KangaMoon harbors strong potential that could see it become one of the top DeFi tokens in the near future. As such, investing in the project will boost investors’ portfolios in the long term.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.