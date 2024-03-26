Whale Makes $1.6 Million Profit In Less Than An Hour With $PUMP Trading

Following the opening of trading for $PUMP, analytics platform Lookonchain revealed an impressive feat by a whale in the cryptocurrency market.
In a span of less than one hour, this whale managed to generate a staggering profit of $1.6 million by strategically trading $PUMP tokens.
The sequence of transactions began with the whale initiating a buy order, spending a gas fee of 0.24 $BNB (equivalent to $138) to acquire 375.4 billion $PUMP tokens at a cost of 6,000 $BNB (approximately $3.48 million).
After $PUMP opened trading, a whale made 2,759 $BNB($1.6M) on $PUMP in less than 1 hour!
He spent a gas fee of 0.24 $BNB($138) and successfully bought 375.4B $PUMP with a cost of 6K $BNB($3.48M).
Then sold 360.4B $PUMP for 8,759 $BNB($5.08M), realizing a profit of 2,759… pic.twitter.com/8Ah6vGoqWx
— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) March 25, 2024
Subsequently, the whale swiftly executed a sell order, offloading 360.4 billion $PUMP tokens for 8,759 $BNB, realizing a significant profit of 2,759 $BNB (equivalent to $1.6 million). Despite the lucrative gains, the whale retained 15 billion $PUMP tokens, valued at $212,000.
Multiple Notable $PUMP Profits From Whales
In addition to the notable success of the whale, the analytics platform also highlighted the impressive returns achieved by the first sniper to engage in $PUMP trading on-chain. Within a remarkably short timeframe of less than 10 minutes, this sniper managed to earn a remarkable profit of 234%, amounting to 702 $BNB (approximately $407,000).
The sniper initially invested 300 $BNB (equivalent to $174,000) to purchase 45.87 billion $PUMP tokens and promptly sold them for 1,002 $BNB (totaling $581,000) shortly thereafter.
These remarkable feats underscore the dynamic and lucrative nature of cryptocurrency trading, where savvy investors can capitalize on swift market movements to generate substantial profits in a short period.
The success stories of both the whale and the sniper serve as a testament to the potential profitability and opportunities available within the cryptocurrency landscape, attracting the attention of traders and investors seeking to capitalize on market volatility and emerging trends.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
