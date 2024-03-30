Bitcoin Market Observers Remain Cautious As Price Movement Slows

March 29, 2024

As the bitcoin market continues to exhibit signs of consolidation following a dynamic start to the year, industry observers are closely monitoring key indicators to gauge the cryptocurrency’s future trajectory.

Despite hovering near its all-time highs, bitcoin has struggled to maintain crucial support levels in recent trading sessions.

Renowned analyst Ali Martinez recently highlighted a potential head-and-shoulders formation on bitcoin’s 30-minute chart. Martinez suggests that if bitcoin manages to sustain its position above the 200EMA and surpasses the neckline resistance at $71,580, it could signal a bullish trend reversal.

In such a scenario, investors could anticipate a potential price increase of 4.44%, with a target price surpassing the current all-time high at $74,760.

Funds Activity In Bitcoin ETFs Shows Some Massive Highs Of Inflows

Meanwhile, data from Spotonchain reveals insights into bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) activity. According to recent reports, the net inflow for bitcoin ETFs on March 28, 2024, totaled +179M.

While this figure represents a decrease of 26.9% compared to the previous trading day, the cumulative total net inflow after 54 trading days has returned to $12.13B, signaling a recovery from the previous week’s negative trading trends.

Furthermore, both iShares Bitcoin Trust ($IBIT) and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ($GBTC) have experienced a notable slowdown in their respective single-day inflow and outflow activities for the March 28 trading day. These developments suggest a potential shift in sentiment among institutional investors, as they navigate the evolving landscape of the bitcoin market.

As market participants continue to analyze these key indicators, the bitcoin market remains poised for further developments that could shape its future trajectory. With uncertainty lingering amidst slowing price movement, investors are advised to exercise caution and closely monitor market dynamics to make informed decisions in the ever-evolving cryptocurrency landscape.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!

Image Source: fellowneko/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch

About The Author

Will

Will is a News/Content Writer and SEO Expert with years of active experience. He has a good history of writing credible articles and trending topics ranging from News Articles to Constructive Writings all around the Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Industry.