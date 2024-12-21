Whale Loses $612K In Ninth PEPE Trading Cycle Despite $2.42M Gains In Earlier Waves

A whale known for trading PEPE tokens recently ended the ninth wave of their trading strategy with a significant loss of $612,000.
Over the past three days, the whale accumulated 360.7 billion PEPE tokens (valued at approximately $8.49 million) at an average price of $0.00002353. However, after PEPE’s market price dropped nearly 10% today, they sold all their holdings at $0.00002184, incurring a loss of 7.2%.
https://twitter.com/ai_9684xtpa/status/1869369048099868760
This marks the latest chapter in a high-stakes trading saga that began in March 2024. Over the course of nine waves, the whale has managed to achieve six profitable trades, generating an overall gain of $1.808 million. Despite the latest setback, their cumulative performance still reflects an impressive run in the volatile world of cryptocurrency trading.
Following the market dip, the whale adopted a risk management strategy, depositing 150 billion PEPE tokens (worth $2.72 million) into Binance to execute a stop-loss order. Notably, this same whale had withdrawn 150 billion PEPE (valued at $2.94 million) and 60 billion SHIB ($1.52 million) from Binance on November 28, indicating a calculated approach to managing their portfolio.
At current prices, the whale faces combined unrealized losses of $219,000 on PEPE and $136,000 on SHIB. This underscores the challenges of navigating the unpredictable and often unforgiving cryptocurrency markets, where even seasoned traders are not immune to sudden downturns.
While the whale’s overall trading strategy remains profitable, the recent losses highlight the inherent risks of speculative trading in highly volatile assets like PEPE and SHIB.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
