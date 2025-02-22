Whale “inveteratus.eth” Cashes Out 1,230 MKR Tokens for $1.78M USDC, Riding High on Impressive Profits

A significant entity in the cryptocurrency sector, recognized by the wallet address “inveteratus.eth,” has taken another big step by divesting itself of all 1,230 Maker (MKR) tokens for what amounts to 1.781 million USDC.
This transaction, which wrapped up less than four hours ago, marks the second successful Redwood MKR trade for this whale in less than a month and seems to further solidify the “inveteratus.eth” reputation for strong, apparently profitable plays in the volatile watershed sector of Maker.
The sale saw the whale liquidate its MKR holdings at an average price of $1,448 per token.
Just a few weeks earlier, this whale had invested in MKR. Notably, he had acquired those same tokens at an average price of $1,108 each on January 30-31, 2025, for an estimated total cost of $1.36 million. This trade closed with a tidy profit of $418,000, which translates to a 30.6% return on investment in under a month.
The actual narrative goes beyond just this recent successful trade. The total earnings from the whale’s MKR investments now exceed $2.27 million, and that figure is thanks to not just one but two trades. The first trade netted the whale an impressive $1.86 million profit (+241%) after holding the position for over a year. This story has a 100% win rate thus far—every MKR trade the whale has made has been profitable. So what really makes this tale remarkable is the fact that the whale has posted a combined return of 107% on MKR.
Inveteratus.eth’s Strategic MKR Moves: Timing Is Everything
The impressive track record maintained by “inveteratus.eth” is no accident. The timing, trading strategy, and decision-making of this whale have been crucial to its success. The whale’s recent decision to sell 1,230 MKR tokens for 1.781 million USDC comes after a significant 25.02% increase in the price of MKR over the past 24 hours and undoubtedly played a role in prompting this timely liquidation.
The whale was able to catch the price pump and also secure huge profits by moving just as MKR was moving up in price. The exit decision, made after a month-long hold and just before a likely retest of the support level, displays the kind of good trading instincts you want in a whale. It’s a short-term move that netted a big profit from a not-too-ambitious price tag.
The whale’s strategy, although directed toward immediate gain, also mirrors a larger trend in the world of cryptocurrencies: knowing precisely when to make a purchase and when to unload. Many investors have a tough time with the timing of their trades, and this is especially true for the unpredictable and unstable crypto market. But “inveteratus.eth,” the whale making all of these waves in the world of Maker, has demonstrated a 100% win rate on all trades involving MKR.
A Look Back: The Whale’s First MKR Trade and Unparalleled Success
Prior to this latest MKR trade, the whale had already built a stellar reputation with a highly profitable MKR position. In its first trade, “inveteratus.eth” held onto MKR for over a year, ultimately selling his tokens for an astonishing $1.86 million in profit, which amounts to a +241% return. Given that the cryptocurrency market can make tokens fluctuate wildly in price, a 241% return is about as good as it gets. Indeed, this second trade’s profit of 30.6% looks even better by comparison.
These two trades combined have now pushed the whale’s total MKR profits to more than $2.27 million. For record-keeping purposes: that’s a total return of 107% from MKR alone. Any way you cut it or slice it, in any investment space, this is a remarkable thing to happen. And it’s even more remarkable in the high-risk world of cryptocurrency, where unpredictability and volatility are the norm.
What distinguishes this whale is its unerring ability to execute continuously successful trades without becoming emotionally attached to any one position or asset. For “inveteratus.eth,” it’s not about holding onto something for the long haul and for the reasons that seem to most of us to make sense. It’s about making smart, calculated moves that would make the characters in our Wall Street stories proud — moves that seek to maximize profit and minimize risk. And if you check back with this whale in a couple of weeks or months, I have a feeling the profits will still be up, and the risks will still be down.
The Surge in MKR’s Price: What’s Next for the Whale and the Token?
The whale’s recent decision to cash out part of its MKR position seems closely linked to the 24-hour value increase of over 25.02% that the asset had just achieved. The cause for that rapid rise was almost certainly a combination of various factors—some possibly still unfolding—that include a favorable overall crypto market, intensifying interest in DeFi projects like MakerDAO, and a potential rise in Maker’s own upside momentum. Whatever the specific triggers were, the rise allowed the whale to take advantage of the market.
The reminder that cryptocurrency is just as much about timing as it is about fundamentals comes with the sale of 1,230 MKR tokens by “inveteratus.eth.” This whale, like many others, is able to identify market trends well before they become clear to most of us. And it’s not obvious, in retrospect, that these market trends were even trends at all until now, when we’re well past the fact.
As market conditions change, MKR’s price will most likely continue to fluctuate with them. If a whale has decided to sell now and lock in profits, we still have to consider the possibility that they may have created a temporary price floor for future increases. And that brings us back to our main question: Will “inveteratus.eth” keep MKR in their trading portfolio or might they look to reallocate their assets in the near future?
Conclusion: The Art of the Trade
The ongoing triumph of the whale “inveteratus.eth” in his MKR trades gives witness to the cryptocurrency investment world’s respect for the trifecta: timing, strategy, and market awareness. With two very lucrative MKR trades under his belt, this whale has now pulled in a combined profit of $2.27 million, with a track record that must have some better-half nervously wringing her hands. Profits aside, whether this whale chooses to re-enter the market or to explore other investment opportunities, we must salute the art of the trade, which seems somehow all the more an art when practiced in the currents of the crypto world.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!
Image Source: foxaon/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch