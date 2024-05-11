Whale Accumulation and ETF Activity Signal Mixed Sentiment In Bitcoin Market

May 10, 2024

As Bitcoin continues its tight range between $61,000 and $64,000, significant movements have been observed among large whale wallets in the past 24 hours.

These wallets, holding between 1,000 and 10,000 BTC each, have collectively accumulated approximately $941 million worth of coins. 

This marks a rebound to their highest holding level in the past two weeks, indicating a potential bullish sentiment among these larger investors.

In terms of ETF activity, the net inflow for Bitcoin ETFs on May 8, 2024, totaled $11.5 million. Interestingly, the majority of US Bitcoin ETFs, numbering nine out of ten, showed no significant flows, including the well-known Grayscale ETF, GBTC. However, the net inflow was driven by Bitwise ETF, BITB, which single-handedly contributed to the positive figure.

Bitcoin ETFs Net Inflow Remains Stagnant 

Despite the return to positive territory, the overall net inflow for Bitcoin ETFs has shown a stagnant trend over the past two days. This suggests a cautious approach among investors, perhaps due to the current price consolidation of Bitcoin within a relatively narrow range.

Overall, these movements in both whale wallet accumulation and ETF activity provide insights into the current sentiment surrounding Bitcoin. While whales are accumulating at higher levels, indicating confidence in the long-term potential of the asset, ETF activity reflects a more measured approach, with investors potentially awaiting further price clarity before committing significant funds.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

