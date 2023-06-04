Presale projects allow investors to get involved in promising ventures at an early stage, potentially yielding high returns on investment (ROI). To help investors identify presale projects with solid ROI potential, we turned to Google Bard, a new artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot developed by Google.
Today, we will explore three presale projects recommended by Google Bard: Collateral Network (COLT), Pikamoon (PIKA), and Tradecurve (TCRV), due to their potential to deliver impressive ROI.
Collateral Network (COLT) brings peer-to-peer lending on the blockchain
Collateral Network (COLT) is developing the first decentralized Web3 peer-to-peer lending platform that enables individuals to borrow against off-chain assets such as fine art, cars, diamonds, and more on the blockchain.
On Collateral Network, those looking for short-term loans may send a real-world item, such as valuable paintings and whiskey bottles, as collateral. When Collateral Network obtains the item, they will mint an NFT backed by the asset and then fractionalize it. The Collateral Network community may fund the loans by purchasing parts of these tokens for a fixed interest rate.
The utility token of Collateral Network, COLT, is now in its presale phase and has a value of $0.014. Access to private auctions for distressed goods, reduced borrowing/trading fees, and governance will all be available to Collateral Network token holders. With a projected rise to $0.016 for the Collateral Network token coming soon, investors who purchase it now may see a good ROI.
Pikamoon (PIKA) aims to dominate the play-to-earn market
Pikamoon (PIKA), inspired by the popular Pokemon franchise, aims to create an ecosystem that combines blockchain technology, gaming, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Pikamoon seeks to offer users a unique gaming experience with collectible and tradable NFTs, in-game rewards, and play-to-earn opportunities. Pikamoon envisions a vibrant and immersive gaming world powered by blockchain, involving creature capturing and combat.
At the core of Pikamoon will lie its native token PIKA which will be used as the main currency for buying upgrades for your creatures. The highest jewel of the Pikamoon platform, the PIKA NFT, can even be minted for free by token holders.
Currently, Pikamoon is offering the PIKA token for $0.0004 as it is in Phase 2 of its presale. However, when the presale hits Phase 3, the Pikamoon token will reach $0.006, providing a 50% increase for those who purchase it now.
Tradecurve (TCRV) presents excellent long-term growth potential
Tradecurve (TCRV) provides privacy, high liquidity, and self-custodial portfolio management within the decentralized finance space. The project aims to create a borderless, hybrid trading platform built on the Ethereum blockchain by encapsulating the best features of both CEX and DEX. On Tradecurve, traders, regardless of location, can trade cryptocurrency, forex, commodities, and stocks on a single account.
Additionally, Tradecurve will eliminate any sign-up KYC checks, which many individuals find time-consuming. Because of this, trading on this platform will mean being completely anonymous – something that traditional trading platforms such as Crypto.com and Robinhood avoid.
The Tradecurve utility token, TCRV, will be the key to obtaining discounts on trading fees, governance, and passive income via staking. Currently, the presale for this token is in Stage 3, and the TCRV token costs just $0.015.
As the presale advances, more price hikes are coming, with experts predicting a 50x jump. Following the presale, the platform is scheduled to debut, and a token listing is expected. When the token gets listed on Uniswap or a major CEX after its launch, a 100x rise is not out of the question.
As $20M is expected to be raised during the presale, Tradecurve will have all the capability to rival established platforms such as Kraken and Binance. Due to this, Google Bard claims that Tradecurve could provide the most ROI, even hinting at its potential blue-chip token status – so sign up for its presale below.
For more information about the Tradecurve presale:
Click Here To Buy TCRV Presale Tokens
Join Our Community on Telegram
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.