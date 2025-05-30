WalletConnect’s WCT Token Surges Over 20% Amid Notable Binance Transfer Linked to Arrington Capital

In a shocking turn of events that has pulled in no small amount of attention from the crypto trading scene, WalletConnect’s native token, WCT, has blasted 20.91% higher in the past 24 hours, vaulting it up to a price of $0.93.
This stellar gain makes WCT the top-performing token in the entire cryptocurrency market today.
The sudden, significant price change is matched by a large-scale transaction involving a wallet that seems to be linked with Arrington Capital, a well-known, crypto-focused, investment entity. The address in question—identified as 0x19F…cCA67—snagged a hefty haul of 2.5 million WCT tokens just eight hours before the swarm of buy orders that drove the token’s price to recent all-time highs.
These tokens were sent from WalletConnect’s official multi-signature wallet and were then deposited into the centralized exchange Binance.
A $2.34 Million Transaction Raises Eyebrows
About 2.34 million US dollars, according to present market prices, is the estimated worth of the 2.5 million WCT tokens that were transferred. What makes this transaction even more remarkable is the earlier activity tied to the same address. This same wallet had received, according to on-chain data, the identical sum of WCT tokens, 2.5 million, during the Token Generation Event about a month ago and held onto them until this latest transfer.
Following the transactional history and token distributions associated with this address points to an apparent link with Arrington Capital, a well-known early-stage crypto investment firm. The association makes sense, given the firm invests widely in blockchain projects across the world. What isn’t obvious is whether the latest transfer into Binance is meant for market making or for selling into the markets. Neither WalletConnect nor Arrington Capital has seen fit to issue a statement that might help clear up the murk.
Even though it’s unclear what the motive was, the link between the deposit and the subsequent price rally of the token has made the crypto community lively with speculation.
Speculation and Strategy: Is It Market Making or Profit-Taking?
Conversations about intent and transparency in the crypto world tend to get sparked when large token transfers happen, especially when they’re between project-affiliated addresses. And then there’s this: The deposit was made right around the same time that Binance was doing its thing, and the price of WCT was shooting up. More questions than usual tend to get raised in times like these.
Some analysts suggest that this could be a move related to liquidity provisioning or market making, particularly as WCT gains more visibility and trading volume. If the tokens are used for this purpose, it could be a strategic play by WalletConnect and its partners to enhance market depth and reduce slippage during trades.
However, some believe that the deposit could signal profit-taking by early investors or stakeholders. If this is the case, it may introduce selling pressure in the short term, despite today’s bullish movement. Given the timing and the association with a known capital firm, the market will watch with great interest the behavior of this address in the coming days.
WalletConnect’s Momentum and Community Buzz
Launched to support its broader ecosystem and governance aims, WalletConnect’s WCT is not just a new cryptocurrency with no clear roadmap. Instead, it aims to add a layer of support to its decentralized apps that interact with crypto wallets and to speed up the process of governance—i.e., decision-making—within the WalletConnect ecosystem.
We have a divided community sentiment. Some people seem to love the price surge and the heightening focus on WCT. But other folks want more clarity about what funded all this price growth. Was it just the natural operation of market forces, or is something else going on? A user over on X (which you know was formerly Twitter) said that while this is a great outcome for early holders, there should definitely be some sort of statement or available information about what exactly is happening with these tokens.
The crypto market is still coming to grips with the large-scale movement of tokens, and Wall Street seems to be taking the news in stride. WCT has seen its share of price action and liquidity in the past several days, but it traded relatively flat leading into today’s pricing. All of that said, the price of WCT is still down nearly 10 percent over the past week. So will the price of WCT pump back up into the green, react more like a crypto market when a bull is out to play, or is the price more likely to continue vacillating like we’ve seen in the chart above?
