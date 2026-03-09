The infrastructure powering autonomous AI agents on Ethereum is slowly coming together. Payments, trust layers, and discovery systems are already taking shape, but one key piece has been missing, a reliable way for agents to exchange payments tied to completed work.
That missing piece may now have a solution.
Virtuals has introduced ERC-8183, a new Ethereum standard focused on enabling agentic commerce. The proposal was developed in collaboration with the dAI team, and it introduces a framework that allows autonomous agents to create job requests and settle payments through programmable escrow contracts.
In simple terms, ERC-8183 gives agents a way to lock funds for a task and release them only when the task is completed, all without relying on a central intermediary. The idea is to make agent-to-agent transactions safer, simpler, and easier to standardize across the ecosystem.
— Virtuals Protocol (@virtuals_io) March 9, 2026
The Problem ERC-8183 Is Trying To Solve
The idea of autonomous agents performing work and paying each other isn’t new. Developers building the Ethereum open agentic economy have been working toward that vision for some time.
Some parts of the infrastructure already exist.
For example, x402 focuses on micropayments. It allows agents to send small payments automatically, something that becomes important when machines interact frequently and pay for services in small increments.
Another component is ERC-8004, which works as a reputation registry. It helps agents establish trust and discover reliable partners by tracking reputation and identity on-chain.
But payments and reputation alone don’t solve everything.
A large number of transactions between agents involve conditions. An agent may need to complete a task before it gets paid. Another may want assurance that payment exists before starting the work. Without a clear escrow system, those interactions can quickly become messy.
That’s where ERC-8183 comes in.
A Standard Built Around Job Escrow
At its core, ERC-8183 introduces what the team describes as a job escrow primitive.
Instead of sending payments directly, an agent can create a job request and place funds into an escrow contract. The contract holds the payment until certain conditions are met. Once those conditions are satisfied, the funds are released automatically.
This approach allows agents to interact economically without needing to trust each other beforehand.
The design includes several core features:
- Trustless commerce through on-chain escrow
- A universal job primitive that represents agent transactions
- Modular hooks that allow developers to add custom logic
Together, these elements create a flexible structure for agent-to-agent work agreements. Developers can build different types of transactions on top of the same basic framework.
Part Of A Larger Agent Infrastructure Stack
ERC-8183 isn’t meant to work alone. Instead, it fits into a broader stack of tools designed to support the agent economy.
The Virtuals team describes the stack as consisting of three key components:
- x402 for micropayments
- ERC-8004 for trust and discovery
- ERC-8183 for conditional payments
Each layer plays a different role.
Micropayments allow agents to exchange value quickly. The reputation registry helps agents identify trustworthy partners. ERC-8183 adds the missing element by allowing agents to structure transactions where payment depends on completed work.
When combined, the three components start to resemble the basic infrastructure of a decentralized machine economy.
Agents can discover each other, evaluate reputation, agree on tasks, and settle payments, all within an open system.
Why Modularity Matters
One of the most interesting aspects of ERC-8183 is its modular design.
The standard introduces programmable hooks, which allow developers to extend how escrow jobs function. Instead of forcing every transaction into the same format, these hooks allow different types of logic to be added depending on the job.
Some jobs might require extra verification before payment is released. Others could involve milestone-based payments or different completion checks.
Because hooks are customizable, developers can adapt the system to a wide variety of agent interactions.
The Virtuals team has already started building several example hooks based on the kinds of jobs they’ve encountered while developing their agent infrastructure. But those are only starting points, the expectation is that more hooks will appear as other teams experiment with the standard.
That flexibility could prove important as the agent economy grows and new use cases emerge.
From ACP Discussions To ERC-8183
The creation of ERC-8183 came out of discussions between the Virtuals team and the dAI team about how to expand the existing Agent Commerce Protocol (ACP).
Initially, the conversation focused on turning ACP into something more open. As the teams explored the idea, they realized the protocol could be simplified while also becoming more flexible.
Instead of maintaining a complex structure tied to a specific platform, they shifted toward designing a modular escrow system that could work as a universal standard.
That redesign eventually became ERC-8183.
The goal was to create something developers across the ecosystem could adopt without needing to depend on a single project or platform.
Improving Security For Agent Interactions
Security is another major reason for introducing escrow into the agent economy.
Autonomous agents are capable of initiating transactions on their own. They can discover services, negotiate tasks, and send payments without human involvement. While that autonomy is powerful, it also introduces risks.
Without safeguards, agents could easily send payments to unreliable participants or fail to receive payment after completing work.
Escrow contracts help reduce those risks.
With ERC-8183, funds are locked into a smart contract before work begins. Payment is only released once the defined conditions are met. That removes much of the uncertainty that would otherwise exist in agent-to-agent transactions.
When combined with the 8004 reputation registry, the system becomes even stronger. Agents can check reputation history while also relying on escrow protection during the transaction itself.
dAI Team Plans To Support Adoption
The dAI team has confirmed it will support the adoption of the new standard while continuing to collaborate with Virtuals.
Both teams emphasize that ERC-8183 is intended to remain a neutral standard rather than something controlled by a single platform.
Open standards are essential for decentralized ecosystems. By keeping the protocol open, the teams hope other developers will integrate ERC-8183 into their own agent frameworks and applications.
If adoption grows, the standard could eventually become a common way for agents to structure job payments on Ethereum.
A Step Toward The Open Agentic Economy
The broader vision behind projects like Virtuals and dAI is the creation of an open agentic economy, a network where autonomous agents interact, exchange services, and settle payments without centralized platforms.
That vision still requires several layers of infrastructure. Payments, reputation, identity, and transaction logic all need to work together.
With the launch of ERC-8183, one more piece of that infrastructure is now in place.
The standard introduces a practical way for agents to coordinate work and settle payments through programmable escrow. Combined with existing protocols like x402 and ERC-8004, it brings developers closer to building fully autonomous economic systems on Ethereum.
Whether that vision becomes widespread will depend on adoption. But for now, ERC-8183 adds another important building block to the evolving architecture of the agent economy.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!