Venturing into the Crypto Frontier: VC Spectra, Gala, and AVAX!

Gala (GALA) struggles with a persistent downturn following a fraudulent scheme that reduced trust in its platform while Avalanche (AVAX) strives desperately to recover from a massive price drop. VC Spectra, in contrast, just successfully completed Stage 1 of its public presale and has now moved to Stage 2. Why are investors increasingly turning to SPCT? Let’s delve into the explanation!
VC Spectra (SPCT) Shines Amid Volatility
VC Spectra (SPCT) is a decentralized hedge fund that is niched in blockchain and technology sector investments. The platform employs a meticulous approach to curating ICOs and seed/private sales for investment. It makes VC Spectra (SPCT) a viable asset management solution if you are someone who invests in ICOs and startups.
Beyond being the primary means of exchange, VC Spectra’s native SPCT token provides users entry to a spectrum of platform services. Additionally, SPCT empowers voting, granting VC Spectra (SPCT) users direct influence over the investments the platform makes.
After successfully raising a remarkable $2.4 million in a private seed sale and accomplishing Stage 1 of its public presale, VC Spectra (SPCT) has transitioned to Stage 2. Presently, the SPCT token is valued at $0.011, showcasing an exceptional growth rate of 37.5% when contrasted with its initial price of $0.008.
In the upcoming Stage 3 of VC Spectra’s (SPCT) public presale, investors will have the opportunity to secure SPCT tokens for $0.025, showcasing a significant 127.27% increase from its current valuation. Furthermore, as the public presale concludes, SPCT’s price is projected to elevate to $0.08, delivering a remarkable 627% increase in value for those who secured tokens at the current Stage 2 price.
Gala (GALA) Struggles to Interest Investors
Gala has been on a downtrend since its high of $0.028 on July 18, 2023, declining by over 21% to $0.022 by August 5. Gala (GALA) has also had a very rough year, falling from its current annual peak of $0.062 in January 2023, to its current price, marking a decline of over 61%.
On a more positive note, Huobi and Gala (GALA) declared their intention to allocate around $50 million in cryptocurrencies and software licenses to compensate those who suffered losses due to a pGALA scheme involving the Gala (GALA) utility token. This incident, which unfolded on November 3, 2022, involved a wrapped version of Gala (GALA) that was maliciously minted and traded.
Gala has also initiated a lawsuit to claim $27.7 million in damages from pNetwork, indicating the severity of the impact. Fraudulent schemes like these only serve to decrease the legitimacy of Gala (GALA) in the eyes of investors and users.
Avalanche (AVAX) Battles to Recover from Dip
Recently experiencing a significant 22% dip, Avalanche (AVAX) is grappling to regain its footing. Avalanche (AVAX), which traded at $15.87 as recently as July 14, 2023, saw its value tumble to a low of $12.29 by August 5. Trading at $12.71 on August 7, 2023, Avalanche (AVAX) has made only a modest rebound from the crash. Furthermore, Avalanche is down a troubling 55.6% on a year-on-year basis.
Amid the downturn in the cryptocurrency market, the Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain witnessed a notable uptick in its utilization throughout the second quarter, as announced by Nansen on August 5, 2023.
The relevance of this surge was, however, offset by a nearly 20% reduction in the total value locked on the Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain, reminiscent of the downward trajectory of Avalanche’s AVAX token.
Despite this growth, the prevailing bearish market sentiment weighs down Avalanche’s (AVAX) market performance, which is showing signs of further downturns ahead.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.