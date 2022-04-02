Velas Introduces Its Fund & Accelerator Program

Zug, Switzerland – Velas, the world’s fastest EVM (Ethereum virtual machine) blockchain, expands its variety of services by introducing a new fund and accelerator program. The Swiss headquartered company will use its expertise in the crypto and blockchain industry to support talented developers and entrepreneurs.
Early in 2022 Velas became a premium partner of the Ferrari Scuderia team. The Velas team continues its path to maximize its presence in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industries by launching a new initiative.
The fund will be represented by Velas’ new subsidiary company, and it will be managed by a team of professional developers, marketing experts, designers, crypto experts, and more. This team will work together to analyze and estimate the value of crypto projects, startups, and original ideas.
Anyone interested in participating will be able to submit an application, which will be reviewed by the fund’s panel of judges. Once the projects with the highest potential are approved, participants will get a chance to join the Velas acceleration program. The Velas acceleration program will offer the following services.
- Development support: If you have an exciting idea but are missing a development team, Velas will assist you in building your project.
- Mentorship: You will be able to ask our mentors for professional assistance. These experts will help you lead your project and overcome development, networking, and marketing challenges.
- Acceleration: The fund can help you with any issues related to fundraising, organization of private sales, the project’s initial coin offering launch, etc.
- Marketing support: Velas will ensure the promotion of your project gets maximum exposure. The Velas team will help with creating top-quality content, marketing, and design. The fund also offers a chance to establish partnerships with the most popular crypto influencers and traders (KOL marketing services).
This initiative will also help to popularize the VLX token by being utilized by the accelerator program’s projects as a payment method. The Velas blockchain can also be integrated into the projects and startups to provide stability, and the fastest transaction speed with the most reasonable transaction costs on the market.
This latest program aligns with the Velas reputation as a proponent of new talent in the blockchain and crypto communities. “Velas has always been supporting talented and innovative crypto enthusiasts ready to start working on forward-looking projects,” said Velas CEO, Farkhad Shagulyamov. Speaking on how he believes the program will benefit new developers and the crypto industry as a whole, Shagulyamov added, “I believe that our fund will open new possibilities for them as well as significantly contribute to the development of the whole Velas ecosystem and crypto industry.”
The accelerator program will last up to three months. The minimum investment you may be given will be $25,000. To receive an investment will depend on criteria such as project stage, team expertise, and the development of the project. The program will provide all participants with professional remote assistance.
The Velas team has already started collecting the first applications through their existing grants program form.
The fund does not yet have specific requirements or policies. All participants with a great idea or a ready-to-launch crypto project can apply for support from Velas.
Many talented developers are already sharing their exciting ideas with the Velas fund. The organization will start operating this year, so it’s just the right time to start thinking about your crypto project!
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.