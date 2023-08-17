VC Spectra’s Web3 Commitment: A Step Ahed of BNB & XRP’s Game

Binance Coin (BNB) smart chain scheduled two hard forks in August 2023, and the Planck upgrade went live on August 10. On the other hand, Ripple (XRP) investors are waiting for Judge Torres’ response to the SEC. VC Spectra (SPCT) emerged as the best investment option after raising $2.4 million in its private seed sale. Find out why VC Spectra (SPCT) is important to the web3 industry!
VC Spectra (SPCT) Set to Deliver Massive ROI to Early Investors
VC Spectra (SPCT) is an innovative decentralized hedge fund built to drive development in the blockchain, defi, and fintech industries through strategic investment. As a decentralized asset management platform, VC Spectra (SPCT) holders get quarterly rewards and share in profits from buybacks of successful blockchain companies.
VC Spectra (SPCT) has a team of blockchain experts and venture capitalists that carefully assess new web3 projects to identify high-potential investment opportunities in the crypto industry. As a result, VC Spectra (SPCT) has unmatched precision in selecting high-potential web3 projects and investing in them early.
VC Spectra (SPCT) is in its second presale stage, and the token is selling for $0.011. The platform has sold over 90 million tokens at this stage, and the price will surge 127.27% to sell at $0.025 at its next presale stage. When all presale stages conclude, VC Spectra (SPCT) will trade for $0.08 on major crypto exchanges and deliver massive ROI to early investors.
Binance Coin (BNB) Chain Undergo Hard Forks in August 2023
In July, Binance announced that its Binance Coin (BNB) chain would undergo two hard forks in August 2023. According to Cointelegraph, these Binance Coin (BNB) chain hard forks will help boost compatibility with other Ethereum Virtual Machine blockchain networks.
Binance Coin (BNB) chain Planck and Hertz upgrade is scheduled for August 10 and 30, respectively. The Planck upgrade happened on August 10, and analysts expect the introduction of the BEP-126 chain soon. BEP-126 will boost Binance Coin’s (BNB) chain by introducing a fast finality mechanism and improving blockchain security and efficiency.
Despite this improvement in Binance Coin’s (BNB) network architecture, Binance Coin (BNB) market stayed quiet in August. Binance Coin (BNB) traded at $240.31 in August. A week later, Binance Coin (BNB) gained 0.04% and is currently trading at $240.38. Analysts say Binance Coin (BNB) will remain between $238 and $250 until the bull cycle returns.
Ripple (XRP) Prepares for Possible SEC Rematch
On July 13 2023, Judge Analisa Torres delivered a partial Judgement in the SEC vs. Ripple (XRP) case. The Judge ruled that sales of Ripple (XRP) tokens to the public did not meet Howey’s requirements and, therefore, cannot be classified as securities.
The SEC responded to this judgement by sending a letter to Judge Torres, requesting permission to file an interlocutory appeal. An Interlocutory appeal will allow a court of higher jurisdiction to review parts of the SEC vs Ripple (XRP) judgement before Judge Torress proceeds with the case.
Ripple (XRP) investors are optimistic that Judge Torres will deny the request, and Ripple (XRP) is up 3.97% in the last seven days. On August 7, Ripple (XRP) traded at $0.6058. A week later, Ripple (XRP) is trading at $0.6295. Analysts say Ripple (XRP) will remain strong unless the court takes a U-turn on its July 13 ruling.
