Utexo Secures $7.5 Million To Bring Native USDT Transactions To Bitcoin

A new funding round is putting fresh attention on efforts to expand what can be built on the Bitcoin network. Payments infrastructure startup Utexo has raised $7.5 million with backing from Tether, Big Brain Holdings, and Portal Ventures.
The company says the funding will help it push forward a project aimed at bringing native USDT transactions directly onto the Bitcoin network. If the plan works as intended, it would allow the world’s most widely used stablecoin to move across Bitcoin infrastructure in a faster and more scalable way.
For years, stablecoins have largely grown on networks built specifically for smart contracts. Bitcoin, despite being the largest cryptocurrency by market value, has not played a major role in that part of the digital asset economy. Utexo believes that gap can be closed.
Details about the announcement were shared publicly here:
Utexo has raised $7.5M from @tether, @BigBrainVC, and @PortalVentures to bring USDT natively on Bitcoin.
After more than a decade, USDT is finally coming home. pic.twitter.com/Y8vIh0zU4P
— Utexo (@utexocom) March 6, 2026
The startup says its technology stack will combine emerging protocols with existing Bitcoin infrastructure to enable private, fast, and scalable stablecoin transfers.
Investors Bet On Stablecoins Expanding Within The Bitcoin Ecosystem
The group backing Utexo reflects growing investor interest in the next stage of Bitcoin infrastructure.
Tether, the company responsible for the Tether, joined two venture firms with deep involvement in crypto startups: Big Brain Holdings and Portal Ventures.
Their support suggests a broader belief that Bitcoin could soon host more advanced financial tools than it does today.
Stablecoins are already one of the most heavily used assets in crypto markets. Traders rely on them to move funds quickly, exchanges use them for liquidity, and payment platforms increasingly adopt them for cross-border transactions.
However, most of that activity takes place on networks other than Bitcoin.
Projects like Utexo are trying to change that by building systems that allow stablecoins to exist and function directly on Bitcoin rails.
For venture investors, the opportunity is clear: if stablecoin activity expands onto Bitcoin, the network’s role in global crypto finance could grow significantly.
Bringing USDT “Back Home” To Bitcoin
For many in the industry, the idea of bringing USDT onto Bitcoin carries a sense of history.
When the stablecoin first appeared in the early days of the crypto market, it initially launched using the Omni protocol on the Bitcoin network. Over time, though, activity gradually shifted toward other chains that offered faster speeds and more flexible smart contract capabilities.
Today, the majority of USDT transactions occur on networks such as Ethereum or Tron.
Utexo’s project aims to reconnect the stablecoin with Bitcoin, but using technology that did not exist when USDT was first introduced.
Supporters sometimes describe the effort as bringing the stablecoin “back home.”
If the infrastructure works as planned, USDT could move across Bitcoin-based systems while benefiting from the network’s security and global reach.
That combination could open the door for payment services, remittance tools, and financial applications that operate entirely within the Bitcoin ecosystem.
RGB Smart Contracts Form The Technical Backbone
At the center of Utexo’s plan is a protocol called RGB, a smart contract framework built specifically for Bitcoin environments.
Unlike many blockchain systems where smart contracts run directly on the main chain, RGB operates differently. Most of the processing takes place off-chain, while the Bitcoin blockchain acts as the final anchor for transaction verification.
This approach reduces the amount of data that must be stored directly on Bitcoin blocks.
It also allows developers to create programmable assets, including stablecoins, without placing heavy strain on the network.
For Utexo, RGB makes it possible to issue USDT tokens that remain linked to Bitcoin infrastructure.
The system can support token transfers, ownership verification, and contract logic while maintaining compatibility with Bitcoin’s existing architecture.
Advocates say this model allows Bitcoin to support more advanced financial tools while preserving its core design principles.
Lightning Network Enables Speed And Scalability
While RGB provides the smart contract functionality, another piece of the puzzle is the Lightning Network.
The Lightning Network was developed to help Bitcoin handle a larger number of transactions without slowing down the main chain.
It works by allowing users to open payment channels where multiple transfers can occur instantly. Only the final balances are eventually recorded on the blockchain.
This structure makes Lightning particularly useful for small, frequent payments.
Utexo plans to combine RGB tokens with Lightning infrastructure so that USDT transfers can move quickly across Bitcoin payment channels.
If implemented successfully, the system could allow stablecoin payments to travel across the network in seconds while keeping transaction costs low.
Such capabilities could make Bitcoin infrastructure more attractive for payment services that require speed and efficiency.
Why Stablecoins Matter For Bitcoin’s Future
Stablecoins have become one of the most practical tools in the digital asset space.
Unlike cryptocurrencies that fluctuate in price, stablecoins maintain a value tied to traditional currencies like the U.S. dollar. This stability makes them useful for trading, payments, and cross-border transfers.
The most widely used of these tokens is Tether, which handles billions of dollars in daily transaction volume across multiple blockchains.
Despite Bitcoin’s size and influence, stablecoin activity has largely grown elsewhere.
If projects like Utexo succeed, that dynamic could begin to change.
Bringing stablecoins onto Bitcoin could encourage developers to build new financial tools on top of the network. It could also expand the types of transactions people use Bitcoin infrastructure for.
Payments, lending systems, and digital commerce platforms could all potentially benefit from stablecoins operating within the Bitcoin ecosystem.
A New Phase For Bitcoin Infrastructure Development
Over the past decade, Bitcoin development has focused heavily on improving scalability and expanding what the network can support.
Technologies like the Lightning Network already allow the network to handle far more transactions than its base layer alone.
Protocols like RGB now attempt to extend those capabilities even further by enabling programmable assets.
For startups such as Utexo, the goal is to combine these technologies into systems that can power real financial applications.
The $7.5 million funding round provides the company with resources to continue developing that infrastructure.
If the project succeeds, it could represent an important shift in how Bitcoin is used.
Instead of serving primarily as a store of value or settlement layer, the network could support a broader range of financial activity, including stablecoin payments that move quickly across global markets.
After more than a decade of development across multiple blockchain ecosystems, stablecoins may once again find a meaningful place within Bitcoin’s technological framework.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!