Virtuals has just introduced a new product called “Virtuals Console,” and it’s already getting attention for how simple it makes deploying AI agents.
Instead of going through the usual setup headaches, users can now create and launch agents straight from a browser, no coding, no servers, and no technical background required.
The update, first highlighted in , shows how quickly the AI and crypto space is moving toward accessibility. What used to take hours, or even days, of setup can now be done in seconds. You just open a browser, configure a few things, and the agent goes live.
🚨JUST IN: VIRTUALS LAUNCHES "VIRTUALS CONSOLE", FOR DEPLOYING AI AGENTS IN SECONDS FROM ANY BROWSER@virtuals_io has launched Virtuals Console, a zero-setup browser-based platform that lets anyone create and deploy AI agents without code, servers, or technical configuration.… pic.twitter.com/hL7QLyrfPF
— BSCN (@BSCNews) March 27, 2026
It’s a shift that could open the door for a much wider group of users, not just developers or technical builders.
A Browser-Based Tool With Almost Zero Setup
At its core, Virtuals Console is designed to remove friction. There’s no need for external hardware like a Mac Mini, no need to spin up servers, and no need to follow long tutorials just to get started.
Everything happens in the browser. Users can pick a base model, tweak it if they want, and deploy the agent almost instantly. The process feels more like setting up a simple app than building a full AI system.
There’s also a seven-day free period, which gives users room to experiment with different models and tools before committing. That part matters, especially for beginners who are still figuring out what works best for them.
Instead of overcomplicating things, the platform focuses on speed and simplicity, two things that are often missing in AI deployment today.
Built-In ACP Skills From Day One
One of the more interesting parts of Virtuals Console is that every agent comes with built-in capabilities through something called the Agent Commerce Protocol (ACP).
These ACP skills aren’t just add-ons, they’re there from the moment the agent is launched. That means the agent can immediately start interacting within the ecosystem. It can discover other agents, communicate, negotiate tasks, and even carry out transactions on-chain.
This changes the role of AI agents quite a bit. They’re no longer just passive tools waiting for commands. Instead, they can actively participate in a digital economy, earning revenue and performing tasks on their own.
For users, this means you’re not just launching an AI, you’re launching something that can operate and generate value almost immediately.
Different Agent Types And Custom Options
Virtuals Console doesn’t lock users into one type of agent. It supports multiple options depending on what you’re trying to build.
For example, there are OpenClaw agents, which are more focused on trading use cases. These are particularly relevant for users interested in automated strategies or participating in things like trading competitions.
Then there are Hermes agents, along with fully customizable setups for those who want more control. This flexibility makes the platform useful for both beginners and more advanced users.
You can start simple, and then gradually move into more customized configurations as you get comfortable. That kind of progression is important, especially in a space that can feel overwhelming at first.
Tied Into A Growing AI And Trading Ecosystem
Virtuals Console isn’t operating in isolation. It connects directly with the broader Virtuals ecosystem, including features like ACP and its ongoing $100K weekly Degen Claw trading bets.
This integration gives agents real utility beyond just existing. They can plug into trading environments, interact with other agents, and take part in ongoing activities within the platform.
It also hints at where things are heading. AI agents are not just tools anymore, they’re becoming participants in digital economies. They can make decisions, execute actions, and potentially earn on behalf of their creators.
By linking Console to these existing systems, Virtuals is making sure that new agents aren’t just created, they’re actually useful from day one.
Lowering The Barrier To Entry For AI Deployment
The bigger picture here is about accessibility. Tools like Virtuals Console are making it easier for almost anyone to get involved in AI, without needing a technical background.
Before now, deploying an AI agent often meant dealing with infrastructure, coding, and a lot of setup time. That limited participation to a smaller group of people.
Now, that barrier is starting to disappear. With just a browser, users can go from idea to live agent in a matter of seconds.
That doesn’t just benefit individuals, it could also speed up innovation across the space. When more people can build and experiment, new ideas tend to emerge faster.
Virtuals seems to be leaning into that idea, focusing less on complexity and more on usability.
What This Means Going Forward
It’s still early, but the launch of Virtuals Console gives a glimpse into how AI deployment might look in the near future. Faster, simpler, and more accessible.
If the model works, we could see more platforms moving in a similar direction, reducing setup requirements and focusing on user-friendly tools.
For now, Virtuals has taken a clear step in that direction. By combining no-code deployment with built-in economic functionality, it’s trying to make AI agents not just easy to create, but immediately useful.
And if adoption picks up, it could change how people think about building and using AI altogether.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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