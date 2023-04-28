Uniswap (UNI) vs PancakeSwap (CAKE) – Collateral Network (COLT) Presale Impresses Investors With 3500% Forecasted Growth

PancakeSwap (CAKE) and Uniswap (UNI) are the most famous DEXes on the BNB chain and Ethereum (ETH). But which token has the better price potential? Collateral Network (COLT) brings an innovative DeFi based solution to lending and borrowing, using fractionalised NFTs. As a small cap coin with a big vision, COLT offers the potential of a fantastic ROI. Collateral Network (COLT) is currently in its second stage of presale with a price of $0.014.
PancakeSwap (CAKE) v3 Has Just Been Released
Although not previously the cheapest decentralized exchange on the Binance Smart Chain, PancakeSwap (CAKE) offers the largest number of trading pairs. PancakeSwap (CAKE) has also grown to offer services on Aptos and Ethereum. With the release of v3, there is a focus on improved liquidity providing, with calculators that help you to estimate how much PancakeSwap (CAKE) you will receive from being a PancakeSwap LP provider.
PancakeSwap (CAKE) has $2.9 billion in TVL, according to Defilama, and PancakeSwap V3 has already attracted $200 million in TVL since the 3rd April. V3 also offers 25x cheaper fees than before, perhaps making it competitive again in comparison to say Firebird Finance, whose fees are much lower than PancakeSwap v1/2.
Whilst the increased CAKE emissions will bring selling pressure, this might be offset by the token burning that PancakeSwap (CAKE) does, much like Binance’s BNB coin. In the last 24 hours, PancakeSwap (CAKE) burned over 26 million dollars worth CAKE from trading fees, Lottery, their NFT Market and more.
Uniswap (UNI) Wins Best DeFi App But UNI Is Controlled By Venture Capitalists
PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a fork of Uniswap (UNI), which was the first Ethereum DEX. Uniswap (UNI) is the fifth largest DeFi dApp with a TVL of $4.9 billion and the second largest DEX by 24hr trading volume. The majority of the Uniswap (UNI) traction is on Ethereum, but they also expanded to Arbitrum, Polygon, Optimism, BSC and Celo. Fortune magazine recently released the Fortune Crypto 40 list and put Uniswap (UNI) as the winner of the DeFi category.
However, those bullish on Uniswap (UNI) might take pause at a couple of things. Firstly, the license protecting Uniswap V3 expired at the start of this month, allowing developers to easily make their own DEXes with exactly the same code.
Perhaps more concerning though, is the recent vote to integrate Uniswap v3 with Binance Smart Chain using the Wormhole bridge. A community poll showed 80% support, but major investor and VC Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) voted against the proposal. A16z is invested in a competitor to Wormhole and the large amount of Uniswap (UNI) tokens they hold is a reminder that sometimes decentralized isn’t as decentralized as it looks.
Collateral Network (COLT) Transcends Crowdlending
Collateral Network (COLT) have figured out how to safely bring off-chain assets to the blockchain by using fractionalized NFTs and a team of evaluators to quickly assess the assets value. This solves two major problems in traditional finance and lending.
Firstly, it brings institutional level liquidity to traditionally illiquid assets such as fine art, diamonds, cars, watches; anyone with these kinds of assets can now get a loan using Collateral Network (COLT) in as little as 24 hours. Assets are minted into fractionalized NFTs which can then be funded by numerous lenders on the Collateral Network (COLT) platform.
Secondly, Collateral Network (COLT) brings ease, privacy and fair interest rates by avoiding credit checks, banks and lengthy application processes that are currently the norm in TradFi. For lenders, it offers new opportunities including the ability to earn better interest rates by providing fractional loans, leading to better portfolio diversification and passive income.
The COLT token powers the Collateral Network (COLT) ecosystem. COLT is only in the second stage of the presale and is predicted to reach $0.35 by the end of its presale phase and surge 100x once officially released on major exchanges. Also there is currently a 40% bonus where you receive extra tokens if you buy now.
Indeed, market analysts believe that Collateral Network (COLT) has the potential to skyrocket after the presale, so COLT has a ton of potential that cannot be matched by the potential gains of Uniswap (UNI) and PancakeSwap (CAKE).
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.