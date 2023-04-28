Uniswap (UNI) Price Prediction 2023; Monero (XMR) And Collateral Network (COLT) Continue To Entice Crypto Investors

While cryptos such as Monero (XMR) and Uniswap (UNI) are slowly rebounding after a fall in March, experts predict that their long-term gains will be severely limited and do not compare to Collateral Network (COLT). This project, currently in its presale stage, could evolve into a fan-favorite lending platform for millions, with analysts praising its real-world use cases and projected 35x returns.
Collateral Network (COLT)
Collateral Network (COLT) wants to revolutionize the borrowing and lending sector by developing a more advanced crowdlending platform that uses blockchain technology. Collateral Network (COLT) will accomplish this by enabling global borrowers to unlock the full liquidity from physical items without actually selling them.
Collateral Network (COLT) allows you to use alternative assets, such as rare whiskeys, sports cars, or diamonds, as collateral by sending one of them to Collateral Network (COLT), which will mint an NFT representing the physical version of the asset. Here is the best part: these tokens will then be fractionalized, and the Collateral Network (COLT) community may become fractional lenders as they purchase parts of it and fund the loan in the process.
In return, fractional lenders will receive an agreed-upon fixed rate of interest which will be paid out weekly. For borrowers, this process will bring a fast turnaround on their assets (24 hours), all while not putting a trace of it on their credit file.
The COLT native token fuels the Collateral Network (COLT) ecosystem, and holders will get various benefits. The more COLT tokens you hold, the more features you unlock within the Collateral Network (COLT), including staking rewards, governance, and access to auctions for distressed items. And as it currently has a presale price of just $0.014, now is an excellent time to purchase it as experts forecast it could reach $0.35 within the next five months.
Monero (XMR)
Monero (XMR) recently released its GUI v0.18.2.2 ‘Fluorine Fermi’ update, supporting Ledger Stax. This news was met with praise from the Monero (XMR) community, and the coin value currently reflects that.
At the moment, Monero (XMR) has a value of $163.38 with a market cap of $2.9bn, which is a jump of 1.56% at the time of writing. A bullish sentiment can also be seen if we look at the Monero (XMR) technical analysis, as all of its moving averages show strong buy signals.
According to experts’ price forecast for Monero (XMR), the crypto (XMR) might enjoy a favorable bounce on the chart if buyers generate enough demand to raise Monero (XMR)’s value. However, the 24-hour Monero (XMR) trading volume might raise some concern as it has dropped by 4% and now sits at $90,929,839. This decrease should be noted, which is why analysts predict Monero (XMR) could consolidate between $150-160 by December 2023.
Uniswap (UNI)
Since the recent migration to the Binance BNB chain, Uniswap (UNI) has grown significantly. In recent news, the Uniswap (UNI) Twitter account has surpassed 1M users – showcasing the rise in social media presence for the network (UNI).
Currently, Uniswap (UNI) has a value of $6.14, a rise of 3.74% in the last day alone. The trading volume for Uniswap (UNI) has also jumped by 1.57% in that same time, reaching $87,698,600.
When looking at the technical analysis for Uniswap (UNI), we can also notice that UNI technical indicators and moving averages are showing green. The price of Uniswap (UNI) is creating a pennant pattern at this time and is waiting for a bullish breakthrough. Experts foresee a Uniswap (UNI) price rise to its resistance level of $6.32 if this breakout occurs within Q4 of 2023.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.