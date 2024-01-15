Uniswap (UNI) and Internet Computer (ICP) investors see value in buying into the Pushd (PUSHD) presale

Uniswap (UNI) has established itself as the premier decentralized exchange on Ethereum. Meanwhile, Internet Computer (ICP) has come back to some degree of prominence. However, Uniswap and Internet Computer holders have been rolling their holdings into the Pushd (PUSHD) presale, diversifying their holdings into a project with 20x potential in 2024. Here’s why.
Uniswap (UNI) Struggling with Poor Price Action Since 2023
Uniswap’s UNI token has been floundering around since 2023. One of the key reasons as to why Uniswap has largely underperformed since last year was due to increased regulatory pressure from the SEC, suppressing prices generating bearish price action since then–even into 2024. Uniswap is only up by 3% in the past month, and neither has it performed well over the past 12 months after mustering a paltry 7% gain in the past year. Due to its lackluster performances, UNI holders have been understandably reallocating their capital towards other more high-potential coins like Pushd (PUSHD).
Is Internet Computer (ICP) Really Worth Investing In?
Internet Computer (ICP) posted a strong performance in the past month, recording a 108% gain in the past 30 days. However, the rationale behind the recent pump has been called into question. Zooming out, Internet Computer is still down 99% from its ATH of $700 upon its launch in May 2021 at the absolute peak of the last halving and bull cycle, after venture capital firms that bought ICP tokens at $0.03 during a closed presale. VC firms promptly dumped all their holdings soon after launch. To this day, it is believed that VC firms own most of the ICP token supply, which is hyperinflationary. This means there is an infinite supply of tokens, which will end up suppressing prices over the long run. Nevertheless, ICP holders have found themselves rolling their profits into Pushd, as they seek to diversify.
Pushd (PUSHD) Presale Welcomes Over 12,000 Presale Participants in Week 3
One newly-launched project is turning heads in the crypto world as it enters week 3 of its presale, with over 13,000 registrants signing up since its launch. Pushd (PUSHD), currently in its presale phase, is drawing massive attention with its goal of building the world’s first online marketplace powered by blockchain technology designed to compete with the likes of traditional ecommerce platforms that have had decades-long stranglehold on the industry.
Pushd is building the first viable decentralized online marketplace platform to challenge the likes of eBay and Amazon, without their issues like high fees, restrictive policies, and anti-competitive practices. It aims to be everything Web2 platforms aren’t—smooth, scalable, and decentralized. PUSHD investors can earn passive income through revenue sharing on the Pushd marketplace. The token will undergo a full audit and have a lifetime liquidity lock for sustained growth and viability to ensure the protocol’s long-term viability and profitability.
It’s not surprising why Internet Computer (ICP) and Chainlink (LINK) holders are joining what market analysts believe will be one of the year’s best performing tokens in terms of price in 2024. You could, too. Join the Pushd presale today and be at the forefront of the ecommerce revolution.
Find out more about the Pushd presale at their official website.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.