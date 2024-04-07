BlockDAG Excels, BCH & MKR Surge Amid Crypto Market Growth

From BCH’s Surge to Maker’s Rise: How BlockDAG’s $14 Million Presale Fits the Crypto Puzzle
As the crypto market thrives with BCH’s rally towards $600 and Maker’s (MKR) optimistic forecast, BlockDAG steals the spotlight with its $14 million presale achievement in just the 7th batch. Revolutionising dApp development with an equitable presale strategy across 45 stages, BlockDAG leverages BDAG coins for direct, efficient peer-to-peer transactions. Standing out with the capability to process 10,000-15,000 TPS, BlockDAG heralds a new era in digital transactions and dApp creation, marking its prominence in the bustling crypto landscape.
BCH Surges Pre-Halving; Rally to $600 Predicted
The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) price has surged by 17% in the last 24 hours, with a current trading value of $562 and a market cap of $11.07 Billion. This impressive gain is ahead of the upcoming halving event on April 4, causing the Bitcoin Cash (BCH) price to eye new highs.
The halving will reduce the block reward to 3.125 BCH, typically sparking bullish market behaviour. As a result, analysts predict the Bitcoin Cash (BCH) price could rally to $600. With a 30% increase in the past week and a notable 85% in the last month, the Bitcoin Cash (BCH) price momentum positions it within the top fifteen altcoins, indicating potential for further growth.
Maker (MKR) Forecast Brightens as Crypto Market Rallies
The Maker (MKR) prediction is increasingly optimistic as it showcases a 6X return, with its price once hovering around $3,000, signaling strong market confidence. This remarkable climb underscores the potential for further gains, aligning with the broader crypto market’s upward trajectory.
The Maker (MKR) prediction gains further credibility from Ripple (XRP)’s recent 20% surge, indicating a positive market sentiment. Moreover, the anticipation surrounding the Raboo (RABT) presale hints at a bullish market, reinforcing the Maker (MKR) prediction for sustained growth. With the crypto market on an upswing, the Maker (MKR) prediction suggests a promising future for investors.
BlockDAG Hits $14M Milestone in 7th Batch
BlockDAG distinguishes itself through a unique presale strategy, divided into 45 stages, offering every participant an equitable opportunity to enhance their gains. Presently in its 7th batch, with a unit price of $0.004, BlockDAG has impressively amassed $14 Million in presale funds.
BlockDAG is designed to simplify the development of decentralised applications (dApps) across various sectors like logistics, finance, and digital identity, by providing an accessible, tool-rich environment. Its ecosystem is centred around BDAG coins, which serve as access tokens for dApps, incentivising active participation and engagement within the platform.
BDAG coins enable peer-to-peer transactions, eliminating intermediaries and facilitating efficient, direct value exchanges. With the capability to handle 10,000-15,000 transactions per second (TPS) at low costs and quick confirmations, BlockDAG stands out for its ability to support high-volume, urgent digital transactions, heralding a new era in transaction processing.
Wrap-Up
As BCH and Maker chart promising paths forward, shining in their respective segments of the crypto market, BlockDAG emerges as the luminary of this financial renaissance. Its $14 million milestone in the 7th batch presale shows the immense trust and enthusiasm of the crypto community and heralds BlockDAG’s revolutionary impact on dApp development and peer-to-peer transactions. With unmatched transaction speeds and an equitable presale strategy, BlockDAG is poised to redefine the digital transaction landscape, making it the star of today’s crypto evolution.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.