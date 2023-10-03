Unexpected Surge In Interest For Ethereum And Bitcoin Spark This September

After Bitcoin, Ethereum was the next decentralized platform that has garnered the attention of various venture capitalists and individual investors. Vitalik Buterin developed the decentralized platform to improve scalability and interoperability. Despite being a leading and promising decentralized platform, this needed to be improved in the Bitcoin network.
Ethereum has also provided smart contracts, which enable developers to create decentralized applications on top of the main net. However, cryptocurrency enthusiasts’ interest has shifted to the new project called Bitcoin Spark. Bitcoin Spak is a unique platform that enhances security and efficiency. Additionally, the platform has already raised over $2 million in funds that facilitate its development.
What Is Ethereum?
Ethereum is a decentralized platform that seeks to provide a platform where developers can create dApps. The platform’s native token is called ETH. ETH is utilized as a gas token for the environment. The native is also used to reward validators who participate in block confirmation and create new ETH tokens.
The network currently uses a proof-of-stake mechanism after significantly shifting from PoW. The changeover was named the merge, purge, and surge. Individuals can become DAOs as ETH is also utilized as a governance token.
Will Ethereum Recover?
Ethereum has slightly plummeted amid the ongoing winter season. The digital currency might recover during the next bull run that coincides with Bitcoin halving in 2024. Ethereum is a grand currency in the decentralized ecosystem, as it is considered among the top three cryptos. The platform has managed to attract the attention of various whales in Bitcoin’s ecosystem due to its significant partnerships and layer two scaling solutions.
Bitcoin Spark Surge Might Happen Earlier
Similar to the theories and possibilities circulating the crypto bull run, the same applies to Bitcoin Spark as the platform is expected to surge. The project has managed to garner many individual and retail participants. Vital Block and Contract Wolf have already audited the digital network. The platform has made immense changes to the distributed ledger with its new validation mechanism, the proof-of-process consensus algorithm.
Most importantly, the team behind the project is well committed to seeing the development of the network. The roadmap of the platform is showcased for every blockchain participant to have a glimpse of the progress.
The platform has its native currency called BTCS. BTCS acts as a gas token for the platform. The native token is also utilized for awarding platform members who participate in the development of the ecosystem. The maximum supply of BTCS is 21 million. The 21 million tokens have been distributed to the mining rewards pool and launch supply.
The launch supply of 4.55 million BTCS has been allocated to the initial coin offering, pre-launch liquidity pools and exchanges, and team tokens. The project is currently in phase six of the ongoing presale. The price of BTCS is pegged at $2.75 at this stage; Participants will also receive an 8% bonus for this phase. In addition, they will accumulate 393% launch profit upon the launch period scheduled for 30th November, when each BTCS will cost $10.
Validators are highly encouraged to participate in the platform as they are considered essentials. Validators participate in confirming new blocks and creating new BTCS tokens. The platform provides validators with rewards as a form of encouragement and makes other validators join the ecosystem. When the validator amount increases, then there will be development of the platform.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.
