Try Out Pnxbet and See Why Gamblers Love the Site That Has Paid Out $42 Million in Winnings!

The gambling industry has always been at the forefront of innovation. An early adopter of the internet, few in the industry would have thought online gambling to grow in leaps and bounds, mainly due to the intrinsic nature of digital experiences: the ability to access from the comfort of your own home.
And now, with crypto the latest transformation to sweep the digital world, industry leader Pnxbet promises to bring the hallmarks of Bitcoin to its gameplay. If crypto is a byword for cheap, fast, and secure, then crypto transactions are synonymous with instant deposits and withdrawals.
A pioneer among first movers, Pnxbet’s unique brand of crypto casino and sportsbook has taken the industry by storm, making a particular niche for itself in the South-East Asian and CIS regions, attracting more than 100,000 players from Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and CIS countries.
Pnxbet has been making a name for itself as a paying company, willing and able to award a single lucky Filipino in April with his massive $300,000 winnings, taking its total payout since its launch to over $40 million so far, and counting.
Instant means no waiting!
Pnxbet has been working hard to improve its already very fast transaction settlement times, with fiat bank transfers now significantly faster to clear, and crypto transactions now completed in the blink of an eye whether it’s for deposits or withdrawals.
This means that players never need to sit around waiting to play their favorite slots games or sports, and they can see their winnings in their wallet as soon as they request withdrawals.
For now, crypto transactions made in Bitcoin are instant, every day, all day long. For e-wallets, transactions will happen within the same day, and for bank transfer during extended working hours, every day except Sunday. In details:
- Bitcoin: Instant 24/7 transactions, Monday to Saturday
- Bank Transfer: 10am – 8pm GMT, Monday to Saturday
- E-Wallets: The same day, 10am – 8pm GMT, Monday to Saturday
PnxBet — Where Everybody Wins
When the coronavirus pandemic put sports everywhere on hold in April, Pnxbet had already kicked off the initiative to explore eSports long before its competitors even thought of it. And it paid off. Whereas other sportsbooks’ players were without games, Pnxbet users found an exciting new range of offerings waiting for them to select, helping grow the emerging market of eSports and pave the way for it to take its place in the coming age of online sports betting.
Since launching eSports in November 2019, Pnxbet is proud to say that the response couldn’t have been better, with over $117 million in bets placed on this new market, recording a 560% growth in total bets placed. Players have taken a huge share of this pie, taking home $42 million in winnings in just 8 months!
Don’t Wait to Try PnxBet’s Live Casino and Sportsbook with a Welcome Bonus
Pnxbet is inviting you to try out the platform that lets you play, gamble and win, in a matter of seconds. Make your first deposit now and receive a 75% Live Casino welcome bonus up to $500. Don’t forget to claim your bonus first, so that you see it in your account as soon as you make a deposit.
Prefer sports? Then go for the same claim method for a 100% Sportsbook Bonus up to $100! Questions? Join Pnxbet on Telegram or follow on Twitter for fresh updates and news.