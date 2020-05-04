Why We Must Trust Remote Workers

Remote work during COVID-19 has exploded in both popularity and necessity as millions of people are losing their jobs with businesses closing down. But even before COVID-19, remote work was on the rise. In 2019, 1 out of every 10 Americans were working from home at least 1 day a week. Remote work is so valued by employees because it lets workers have a better work-life balance, increase productivity and focus, and reduce feelings of stress. As of 2018, many workers had a flexible schedule, could work from home, and sometimes worked from home.
Employees aren’t the only ones reaping the benefits of working remotely – there are a number of benefits that employers can enjoy too. “The coronavirus is going to be a tipping point. We plodded along at about 10% growth a year for the last 10 years, but I foresee that this is going to really accelerate the trend.” says Kate Lister, the president of Global Workplace Analytics. Remote work can make your workplace more desirable – more than 75% would be more likely to accept a new position if it offered the potential to work from at least some of the time. A larger pool of potential employees can be accessed with remote work as giving employees the option to work from home means you can hire people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to make the commute, and in areas with skill shortages, widening the scope of candidates can be make or break for a company. Not working in an office or having less people work in an office can reduce costs for employers as they no longer have to pay for such a large or any space at all.
