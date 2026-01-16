Trust Wallet Issues Urgent Warning As Security Flaw Triggers Reimbursements

Trust Wallet is issuing an urgent warning to its global user base, confirming that browser extension version 2.68 contains a critical security vulnerability and should not be used under any circumstances.
The company states that it has already completed the first round of reimbursements for eligible users affected by the incident, while additional claims continue to move through verification.
The update, released through Trust Wallet’s official communication channels and reiterated in its public notice on X, emphasizes that user safety remains the team’s top priority. The company stresses that affected wallets must be abandoned immediately to prevent further losses.
Update on the Trust Wallet Browser Extension v2.68 security incident:
1/ We appreciate the community’s patience as we work through reimbursements, security improvements, and support for affected users.
Here’s a summary of where things stand and what actions are still needed:
Reimbursements Progress As Trust Wallet Reviews Claims
Trust Wallet confirms that it has completed the first batch of reimbursements for users impacted by the v2.68 security incident. The remaining claims are currently under active review and will be processed in multiple batches to ensure accuracy and fairness.
The company explains that user responsiveness is crucial. Claimants are urged to check their email frequently for updates and requests for additional information. According to the platform, prompt replies help speed up the verification and reimbursement process and reduce delays.
Trust Wallet reports that approximately 95% of affected funds have already been claimed, marking substantial progress in the remediation phase. The company is encouraging users who have not yet submitted claims to do so immediately, as the reimbursement window will remain open for only 30 days.
The platform emphasizes that users who believe they were affected by the vulnerability in version 2.68 must complete the reimbursement form to be considered for compensation. Without submission, Trust Wallet cannot verify or process any claims.
Urgent Action Required For Impacted Wallets
Trust Wallet is clear and direct: any wallet affected by the v2.68 vulnerability must no longer be used.
The company outlines three critical steps users must take if they are still accessing an impacted wallet, either through the browser extension or the mobile app:
1. Update to the latest version
2. Migrate all funds immediately to a new wallet
3. Abandon the compromised wallet permanently
To support users in this transition, Trust Wallet has deployed a new “Migrate assets” tool, designed to help securely transfer funds out of compromised wallets. The feature appears prominently at the top of the screen in both the browser extension and the mobile app for anyone using an affected address.
The company warns that continued use of a vulnerable wallet exposes users to the risk of irreversible losses. It stresses that any loss resulting from ongoing use of a compromised wallet will not be reimbursed, as Trust Wallet has already issued multiple warnings and alerts.
Extensive Notifications Rolled Out Across Platforms
Trust Wallet notes that it has taken significant steps to ensure users are aware of the situation and armed with the information necessary to secure their assets.
On the browser extension, a security incident banner now appears before login, warning users about the vulnerability and directing them toward migration tools.
On the mobile app, Trust Wallet has issued:
5 push notifications
3 pop-up alerts
Continuous warnings through the Security Scanner, which prevents transfers to compromised wallets
These alerts are paired with ongoing updates via Trust Wallet’s official X account, community channels, and support hubs. The company states that transparency and real-time communication serve as the foundation of its response strategy.
The Security Scanner itself has been credited as a vital safeguard, helping users avoid transferring tokens into vulnerable wallets by flagging suspicious addresses in real time. Trust Wallet says the tool will continue to play a central role in preventing additional losses moving forward.
Reimbursement Timeline And Final Deadline
Trust Wallet has set a firm deadline of February 14, 2026, for users to submit reimbursement claims related to the Browser Extension v2.68 security incident.
The company states that this 30-day window ensures a timely and fair resolution for all impacted users. After the deadline passes, Trust Wallet will not be able to process late submissions.
The company reiterates that claims for roughly 95% of affected funds have already been received, but it is urging the remaining users to act quickly to avoid missing eligibility.
Trust Wallet says its reimbursement process involves validating transaction history, assessing impact severity, and confirming that losses were directly tied to the v2.68 vulnerability. Claims are being processed in batches to ensure that all submissions undergo proper review.
Despite the disruption, Trust Wallet emphasizes that it remains committed to handling every eligible case with care and diligence.
Strengthening Security And Restoring Confidence
Trust Wallet acknowledges the impact of the incident on users and expresses appreciation for the patience and cooperation shown by its community throughout the investigation and reimbursement process.
The company says its focus going forward is firm: strengthening security, improving user protection tools, and restoring confidence in the platform’s reliability.
In addition to reimbursement and migration support, Trust Wallet pledges to continue refining its security protocols, conducting internal audits, and providing users with proactive safety guidance.
As the platform works to close the reimbursement cycle and reinforce its infrastructure, it maintains that user safety remains the core of its mission.
