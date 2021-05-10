Troy’s revolutionary products and brokerage services to outplay the crypto market

As developments in the crypto space expand and lead toward massive adoption, decentralized finance remains a critical driver for what we witness today. While Bitcoin (BTC) has gained momentum and Ethereum is addressing its scaling issues, the decentralized and centralized finance industries are starting to outplay each other to drive the growth of Web 3.0. As a reinforcement, rampant DeFi growth has opened multiple avenues for users to transfer, manage and maximize returns on their assets. In recent days, it has rewarded users for participating in the DeFi movement to build fortunes, laying a solid foundation for decentralized financial markets.
While Uniswap indeed ushered in the decentralized exchange revolution, it has hindered users from seamlessly utilizing it due to its complexity and technological constraints. In addition, high transaction costs, impermanent loss, risk of transaction failures and liquidity concerns have transitioned everyone’s attention to centralized exchanges.
With a range of financial primitives to choose from, CEXs have provided an easy operation for newcomers with stable transaction costs, customer support, an intuitive interface and technical tools. However, out of the plethora of centralized exchange databases, very few can create a strong impact on the modern financial space. Some of the challenges include building trust and legitimacy, creating a robust regulatory framework, robust infrastructure and a high level of security solution. Troy Trade is efficiently addressing the CEX issues to create a one-stop user experience with crypto trading.
In order to bring CeFi and DeFi into reality, prime brokerage service provider Troy Trade was founded to facilitate seamless crypto trading. With the market expanding by leaps and bounds, it’s able to search for comprehensive trading solutions and revolutionary services to efficiently circulate users’ cryptocurrencies globally.
Ranging from liquidity, cross-exchange settlement, risk control, account management and financial reporting services, Troy Trade is a one-stop comprehensive trading solution for institutional investors, professional traders and individuals with a high net worth. It facilitates in-depth market research, speedy order execution, operational efficiency, exceptional advisory services and margin leveraging services.
Troy Trade is committed to redefining the crypto trading experience for users by providing various integrated services with diverse capabilities. Its systematic infrastructure enables clients to utilize multiple financial instruments with ease or with the appropriate professional support if necessary. Solving DeFi fragmentation issues and lack of advanced trading solutions is what the stellar team behind Troy Trade aims to do. Its future roadmap is striving towards introducing arbitrage strategies and developing asset management tools, providing Troy users with governance, dual savings, locked savings and many more.
About Troy
Troy Trade is a global, prime brokerage specializing in crypto asset trading and asset management. We provide crypto brokerage services for institutional-grade capital and professional traders with revolutionary trading services.
Contact Us
Telegram: https://t.me/troytrade_official
Twitter: https://twitter.com/troytrade
Official website: https://troytrade.com