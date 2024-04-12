Trending High: Bitgert Coin Dominates as the Crypto of the Week

Amidst the ocean of very dynamic cryptocurrency projects and innovations, Bitgert is a project with very evident growth and potential. It is exploding onto the scene as a favorite with the highest and cutting-edge solutions. Now, let’s look at what makes Bitgert stand out.
The Bitgert Ecosystem
Bitgert is an outstanding crypto initiative aspiring to bring radical changes into the blockchain space with a wide spectrum of products and audit solutions. In less than 200 days since launch, the project launched its own Blockchain, BRISE Wallet, Audits, Swap, Staking, and the Bitgert Exchange service, which confirms a rapid pace of development in the ecosystem.
This project has many appealing investment side deals: staking rewards paid in BUSD and a strategically devised buyback plan to improve the value and rareness of the token. Bitgert currently trades at a market capitalization of $77,690,191, with a fully diluted valuation of $83,850,485, noting that they have a lively 24-hour trading volume of $2,219,396.
Bitgert hit an all-time high of $0.0000051842 on March 7, 2022, which is 89.3% over the current value. Its all-time low price was at $0.0000000096166 on September 9, 2021, way higher by 31,797.12% now, evidently showing how the project moved from the price most importantly in its development.
Bitgert had declined by 8.50% in price over the past week. However, with all this innovation and their ability to deploy blockchain products so fast, Bitgert remains one of the projects with quite good potential in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.
Major Advantages Posed by BRISE
Below are some of the benefits that Bitgert (BRISE) would bring to the crypto market, thus making it an outstanding option for consideration:
- Bitgert introduced BRC20 blockchain, remarkable for making its users pay almost no gas fees, literally 0.0000000000001 dollars for the whole transaction. This innovation would place Bitgert as one of the lowest-cost options to place, further reducing the barrier that costs represent in transactions within the blockchain.
- The throughput capacity for the BRC20 blockchain is up to 100,000 transactions per second (TPS). This, therefore, brings a very high transaction speed that is efficient even in cross-chain transactions. This kind of speed is good enough to make sure that users’ experiences are not undermined, like waiting for too long to process a given transaction, even during peak times.
- The Bitgert ecosystem duly covers DeFi, NFT, Web 3.0, and Metaverse, putting the project to its place as a one-stop-shop service for all your needs in many different blockchain technologies.
- Bitgert token is engineered with a buy-back mechanism specific for reserving 5% of every transaction fee to acquire tokens and support token price, thus making it a deflationary asset. Besides, the staking benefits the investor with a total tax commission of 12% on the network, encouraging holding for the long term and attracting investment on the platform.
Bitgert is the best crypto right now, which you can buy in/hold if you believe in the ecosystem’s future sustainability. The entire ecosystem is utility-driven, probing investors with optimistic return potentials for the future. Regardless, individual research and risk appetite knowledge are always mandatory before final buy-in.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.