Traders Bullish on Dogecoin as DOGE Price Rises; Could These Coins Also Pump?

Dogecoin (DOGE) continues to gather bullish momentum while Filecoin (FIL) also attracts traders with its successful innovations. However, several prominent crypto experts have singled out VC Spectra (SPCT) as the most lucrative investment in 2023. This new hidden gem raised over $2.4 million in the private seed sale and brings enormous rewards to adopters at the ongoing public presale phase. So, let’s take a closer look at VC Spectra’s (SPCT) unique features.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Surges in Double Digits
Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently priced at $0.07, achieving a remarkable 10.53% surge over the last four days. Analysts expect continued rallies in Dogecoin’s (DOGE) imminent performance that could provide holders with substantial short-term gains.
Dogecoin’s (DOGE) bullish rise follows in the wake of Twitter’s recent rebranding into ‘X’, which has prompted numerous speculations that the platform could soon accept payments in Dogecoin (DOGE) and other cryptocurrencies. Furthermore, Elon Musk adorned his X bio with Dogecoin’s (DOGE) logo.
Thus, Dogecoin (DOGE) bulls predict that the meme-coin will resume its current momentum and surpass the $0.10 range by the middle of August.
On the other hand, bears point out that Dogecoin (DOGE) would be unable to rise without Elon Musk’s support and predict that Dogecoin (DOGE) investors could start to embrace meme-coins that present more advanced features and better use cases.
Filecoin (FIL) Aims for $5.00 in August
Filecoin (FIL) is currently selling for $4.32, dipping by 1.79% in the last two days. Filecoin (FIL) bears predict more pronounced dips in the following term, based on the belief that Filecoin (FIL) is a particularly high-risk investment due to its ongoing issues with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Conversely, Filecoin (FIL) bulls believe that the token’s recent surges above the $4.50 range are bound to result in rallies toward $5.00 in the first weeks of August. This positive outlook arises from the success of Filecoin’s (FIL) latest additions such as Filecoin Web Services and the Filecoin Virtual Machine (FVM), which is an innovative platform that allows developers to create dApps on Filecoin’s (FIL) ecosystem.
Furthermore, Filecoin’s (FIL) trading volume has increased by 10.29% in the last 24 hours, currently at $118,403,349.
VC Spectra (SPCT) Rewards Investors With Quarterly Dividends and Buybacks
VC Spectra (SPCT) has impressed a large portion of the crypto community with its fantastic real-life utility and amazing growth potential, which is why experts believe that this hidden gem could soon outperform competitors like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Filecoin (FIL).
VC Spectra (SPCT) is a revolutionary decentralized hedge fund that chooses the most rewarding investment opportunities in current blockchain projects and technology startups. VC Spectra (SPCT) users can explore a large number of tokens and niche markets and diversify their portfolios with projects that bring optimal returns at minimal risks.
Furthermore, the platform’s advanced AI trading systems empower VC Spectra (SPCT) holders to make informed investment decisions that bring them quarterly dividends and buybacks from the profits.
On top of all that, the deflationary VC Spectra (SPCT) token provides several attractive benefits such as access to pre-ICO discounts and voting rights for future investments.
VC Spectra (SPCT) is currently at Stage 2 of the public presale and priced at $0.011, bringing early VC Spectra (SPCT) adopters up to 627% gains when the token surges to the $0.080 presale target. Furthermore, investors receive a 25% bonus on all deposits and 127.27% gains when the remaining 91.7 million SPCT tokens are sold and VC Spectra surges to $0.025 at Stage 3.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.