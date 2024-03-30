Dogwifhat (WIF) Emerges As A Dominant Solana Meme Coin

Dogwifhat (WIF) has asserted its dominance as the leading meme coin built on the Solana blockchain, marking a significant milestone in its trajectory. The popular meme coin surged by 20% on Friday, catapulting its price to surpass the $4 mark and establish a new all-time high.
Today, WIF’s price continued its upward trajectory, exceeding $4 and boasting a market capitalization of $4 billion.
DOGWIFHAT PRICE ANALYSIS & PREDICTION (March 29) – WIF Breaks Higher: Tests $4 After Surging 60% Weekly
This surge propelled WIF to become the third-largest meme coin, trailing only behind renowned counterparts DOGE and SHIB, and surpassing PEPE in market capitalization.
WIF's price exceeded $4 today, with a market capitalization of $4 billion, surpassing PEPE and becoming the third largest MEME, behind DOGE and SHIB. WIF's largest holding address 2Fcm…PE6d has a profit of $134 million (+1440%). He started buying WIF in December 2023 with an…
— Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) March 29, 2024
Adding to its momentum, WIF’s largest holding address, 2Fcm…PE6d, has accrued substantial profits amounting to $134 million, reflecting an impressive gain of 1440%.
The address initiated WIF purchases from December 13, 2023, through the address 5qYu….k3bf, investing a total of $9.33 million to acquire 37.62 million WIF tokens, equivalent to 3.76% of the total WIF supply.
These tokens were subsequently transferred to the storage address wifto100billy.sol (2Fcm…PE6d), with no indications of profit-taking sales initiated at present.
$WIF 今天冲到了 $4，市值 $40 亿。
超跃 $PEPE 成为市值第三大的 MEME，仅次于 $305 亿的 DOGE 和 $182 亿的 SHIB。
WIF 价格的飙升，也让 WIF 最大的个人/机构持币地址 wifto100billy.sol (2Fcm…PE6d) 浮盈 1.34 亿美金 (+1440%)😱：
他通过 5qYu….k3bf 地址从 2023/12/13 开始购买… pic.twitter.com/xIQPinQ2qW
— 余烬 (@EmberCN) March 29, 2024
WIF Trading Volume Sees Tremendous Growth
Moreover, trading volume for $WIF has witnessed a remarkable surge, surpassing a 100% increase in the past 24 hours, underscoring the heightened interest and activity surrounding the meme coin.
As Dogwifhat (WIF) continues to make waves within the meme coin ecosystem, its unprecedented growth and market dominance position it as a formidable player in the burgeoning world of cryptocurrency, particularly within the Solana blockchain ecosystem.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!
Image Source: lishchyshyn/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch