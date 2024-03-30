Dogwifhat (WIF) Emerges As A Dominant Solana Meme Coin

March 29, 2024

Dogwifhat (WIF) has asserted its dominance as the leading meme coin built on the Solana blockchain, marking a significant milestone in its trajectory. The popular meme coin surged by 20% on Friday, catapulting its price to surpass the $4 mark and establish a new all-time high.

Today, WIF’s price continued its upward trajectory, exceeding $4 and boasting a market capitalization of $4 billion. 

DOGWIFHAT PRICE ANALYSIS & PREDICTION (March 29) – WIF Breaks Higher: Tests $4 After Surging 60% Weekly

This surge propelled WIF to become the third-largest meme coin, trailing only behind renowned counterparts DOGE and SHIB, and surpassing PEPE in market capitalization.

Adding to its momentum, WIF’s largest holding address, 2Fcm…PE6d, has accrued substantial profits amounting to $134 million, reflecting an impressive gain of 1440%. 

The address initiated WIF purchases from December 13, 2023, through the address 5qYu….k3bf, investing a total of $9.33 million to acquire 37.62 million WIF tokens, equivalent to 3.76% of the total WIF supply. 

These tokens were subsequently transferred to the storage address wifto100billy.sol (2Fcm…PE6d), with no indications of profit-taking sales initiated at present.

WIF Trading Volume Sees Tremendous Growth 

Moreover, trading volume for $WIF has witnessed a remarkable surge, surpassing a 100% increase in the past 24 hours, underscoring the heightened interest and activity surrounding the meme coin.

As Dogwifhat (WIF) continues to make waves within the meme coin ecosystem, its unprecedented growth and market dominance position it as a formidable player in the burgeoning world of cryptocurrency, particularly within the Solana blockchain ecosystem.

