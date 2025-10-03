Top Crypto Presales 2025: BlockDAG, DeepSnitch AI, BullZilla, Remittix Reviewed

Top Crypto Presales: BlockDAG, DeepSnitch AI, BullZilla & Remittix In Focus
BlockDAG has sold over 26.5 billion BDAG coins, raised nearly $420 million, and reached Batch 31 for $0.0015. Its early investors are already sitting on over 3000% ROI. While other presales chase attention, BlockDAG has locked in 20 confirmed exchange listings before even launching.
Platforms like XT.com, Coinstore, LBank, BitMart, and others are already preparing to list BDAG. Add in a global brand partnership with BWT Alpine F1®, and BlockDAG separates itself from the rest of the top crypto presales currently in circulation.
But what about the other projects gaining traction in Q4? DeepSnitch AI, BullZilla, and Remittix are all making noise, but how do they compare on reach, delivery, and presale reliability?
1. BlockDAG: Awakening Testnet Delivers dApps & Smart Contract IDE
BlockDAG’s launch strategy is built around instant availability. Instead of waiting until post-mainnet or relying on influencer hype, the project has confirmed 20 centralised exchange listings ahead of Genesis Day, scheduled for November 23, 2025. This eliminates the typical presale worry of “will I be able to trade this coin easily?” For BlockDAG, the answer is already yes.
The project’s technical backing matches its marketing strength. It’s currently running a live public testnet called Awakening, complete with an IDE for smart contracts, NFT explorer, runtime upgrade capabilities, and dApps already deployed. That means it’s not just a new crypto presale, it’s a functioning ecosystem.
The partnership with BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team, announced during Crypto Fast Lane at Singapore’s Raffles Hotel, included real-time fan engagement experiences. This alliance expands the reach of BDAG beyond crypto circles and into mainstream global audiences.
While many projects hint at utility, BlockDAG shows it. The combination of working infrastructure, global sports branding, and guaranteed exchange listings makes it the top crypto presale to buy now for anyone focused on actual delivery and early tradability.
2. DeepSnitch AI: Strong Tech Vision, Limited Market Access
DeepSnitch AI is gaining attention for its focus on AI-layered blockchain tools, with a mission to bring smart surveillance and adaptive decision-making into DeFi platforms. The tech pitch is attracting retail and developer attention, especially among those looking for cross-chain analytics solutions.
Despite the solid product messaging, there’s still no confirmation on where or when DeepSnitch AI will be listed. Unlike BlockDAG, which has locked in access to major exchanges, DeepSnitch has yet to provide assurance about liquidity or availability. While it’s a compelling top crypto presale for those interested in AI, it currently lacks a roadmap for live market entry.
The absence of confirmed listings keeps it speculative. Until those exchange deals are announced, DeepSnitch AI remains a watchlist item rather than a token that meets the criteria of a 100x crypto backed by infrastructure and reach.
3. BullZilla: Viral Growth, No Exchange Timeline
BullZilla has built its brand around bold aesthetics and community-first growth tactics. With a name that evokes strength and meme appeal, it has quickly generated buzz on X, Telegram, and TikTok. The token’s visual identity, combined with engaging media, has positioned it well among traders seeking high-reward meme-style plays in Q4.
However, BullZilla has not yet revealed any confirmed exchange listings. While it claims to be “talking to platforms,” there is no visibility into how or when buyers will gain access beyond the initial site-based sale. The lack of exchange clarity makes it a riskier bet than BlockDAG, which offers confirmed post-presale trading.
For investors who prioritise top crypto presales with meme potential and don’t mind high uncertainty, BullZilla may still appeal. But those looking for liquidity and listings may prefer projects already executing on those fronts.
4. Remittix: Community Heat, Platform Isolation
Remittix rounds out the list as one of the more community-fueled tokens in this cycle. Daily buying momentum is strong, and the project emphasises ease-of-access, on-chain proof-of-purchase, and fiat integrations. Its user interface is polished, and social media feedback from early buyers is largely positive.
However, there is one major issue: Remittix is only available through its own presale portal. There are no current partnerships with exchanges, no confirmed liquidity pools, and no details on bridge timelines. This keeps Remittix off the radar of traders who need fast on-ramp or off-ramp capabilities.
This is one of the top crypto presales with the profile of a 100x crypto in terms of community hype, but it lacks the mechanics to get there unless it expands distribution fast. Until listing confirmations are in place, it will remain a siloed token with limited reach.
Delivery and Access Separate Leaders From Hype
When evaluating the top crypto presale to buy now, access is as important as narrative. BlockDAG’s fundraising success, $0.0015 price window, Alpine F1® partnership, and 20 confirmed exchange listings put it in a category few presales reach before launch. DeepSnitch AI offers strong AI integration but no confirmed listings. BullZilla thrives on branding but lacks delivery. Remittix delivers energy but remains platform-locked.
For those serious about a new crypto presale that offers instant market reach and long-term viability, BlockDAG is the front-runner, combining proof-of-product with massive visibility and shaping up to be the most accessible and prepared 100x crypto of 2025.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.