Top 9 Metaverse Crypto Coins Below $9 to Watch in 2022

The cyclical nature of crypto markets usually means Q1 is one of the slowest quarters throughout the year. The bearish market means many underrated Metaverse crypto coins are currently on sale, making for a great buy opportunity. This article looks at our top nine favorite Metaverse crypto coins with a unit price below $9 to watch in 2022, ordered by market cap, lowest to highest.
9. Alien Worlds (TLM) – $0.15 ($146 million)
Launched in December 2020, Alien Worlds is a play-to-earn NFT game integrated with the Binance Smart Chain and WAX blockchain. The game enables users to earn Trillium via NFT mining and staking.
Alien Worlds is an in-browser game enabling users to create a build with three tools and mine the native token trillium (TLM). Users can purchase the tools, which are NFTs, from the WAX marketplace AtomicHub. There are options available costing under $1, along with some expensive tools that cost thousands of dollars. The better the device, the more TLM users can mine.
Another great way to passively earn income with Alien Worlds is by staking Trillium on the Binance Smart Chain for periods between 2-12 weeks and making a bonus in TLM and a rare NFT at the end of the staking period. Currently, users can earn anywhere between 5-20% in TLM for every mission.
You can buy TLM on most major exchanges like Binance, KuCoin, FTX, and more.
8. Chromia (CHR) – $0.8 ($307 million)
Launched in May 2019, Chromia is a Metaverse platform looking to make it easy for developers to build decentralized applications. Chromia features a unique software stack that plays well with Ethereum and enables developers to build apps faster.
One of the main reasons Chromia is worth watching for 2022 is that two successful projects are already being developed on the platform. Chromia includes Mines of Dalarnia and My Neighbor Alice. Both games have multi-million dollar valuations, speaking to the potential of Chromia.
Chromia has a detailed roadmap that the team has been able to keep up with. Some plans for Chromia include an Ethereum L2 base subsystem and a cross-chain communications system that will enable Chromia applications to interact with other blockchains.
You can purchase Chromia on Binance, PancakeSwap, Crypto.com, KuCoin, and more.
7. CEEK VR (CEEK) – $0.45 ($341 million)
Launched in June 2018, CEEK VR is a Metaverse platform featuring a patented VR headset currently available at major retail stores like Target and Best Buy. CEEK VR is looking to become the future of virtual reality music publishing and streaming.
CEEK directly connects music artists, athletes, and other digital content creators to their fans via their Metaverse. CEEK VR features world-class partnerships with Lady Gaga, U2, Sting, Ziggy Marley, and much more.
In addition to connecting fans and artists via an immersive experience, CEEK enables content creators to monetize their work using the platform. CEEK unlocks various revenue streams for artists to monetize their fanbase through their ERC-20 CEEK token.
You can purchase CEEK on PancakeSwap.
6. Metahero (HERO) – $0.09 ($497 million)
Launched in June 2021, Metahero is the gateway to the Metaverse. Metahero enables users to scan themselves via their ultra-realistic 3D scanning technology to create a whole new level of immersiveness.
To achieve this ultra-realistic Metaverse, Metahero partnered with World Digital World, the inventors of 3D 16k modeling technology used by CD Project, the developers behind Cyberpunk 2077.
Metahero’s vision is to onboard the next ten million users onto the Metaverse with highly-realistic 3D avatars that resemble the players’ real-life appearance.
You can purchase HERO on PancakeSwap, KuCoin, and more.
5. WAX (WAXP) – $0.37 ($707 million)
Launching in 2017, the Worldwide Asset eXchange™ aka WAX is a blockchain meant for Metaverse and gaming applications. WAX works exceptionally well with play-to-earn blockchain NFT games, and its approach to fees makes WAX one of the best blockchains for applications requiring a high amount of transactions.
WAX uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism where users can stake their WAX tokens in exchange for CPU/NET/RAM power, enabling users to complete transactions on the blockchain.
The WAX platform makes it easy for new users to start using crypto with no technical knowledge required. In addition, WAX hosts some of the most popular games in crypto, including Alien Worlds, Farmers World, and much more. WAX’s AtomicHub NFT marketplace is also one of the most popular marketplaces on the market, which makes this a great project to watch in 2022.
You can purchase WAXP on Binance, Crypto.com, KuCoin, and more.
4. Enjin Coin (ENJ) – $2.25 ($1.9 billion)
Launched in June 2018, Enjin is one of the longest-running projects in crypto, featuring its mobile app that tops over 1.7 million installs.
Enjin is an all-in-one ecosystem with services for businesses, individuals, and developers. Enjin makes it easy to create dApps and recently launched its Efinity blockchain developed specifically for Metaverse and NFT applications.
Enjin is also an extremely popular launchpad for various crypto projects with multi-million dollar valuations. One recent project launched in Enjin is Newscrypto, a one-stop hub for crypto news, analytics, and market signals.
You can buy ENJ on Binance, KuCoin, Coinbase, and more.
3. The Sandbox (SAND) – $4.24 ($3.9 billion)
Launching its token in August 2020, The Sandbox is one of the leading Metaverse crypto projects on the market. After completing their alpha season one in December 2021, The Sandbox saw attention from retail investors, which propelled it to one of the highest valued Metaverse crypto coins.
The Sandbox is unique because of the sheer scale of its ecosystem, along with its high-profile partnerships with icons like Snoop Dogg. The Sandbox has one of the most active Land marketplaces in crypto, with plots of land selling for upwards of $10,000 at writing.
As one of the leaders in Metaverse projects, The Sandbox is a must-have for any trader looking to bet on the rise of VR applications this year. The Sandbox is extremely popular among retail investors and is considered one of the safest bets, even with its high valuation.
You can purchase SAND on most major exchanges like Binance, Uniswap, KuCoin, FTX, Gemini, and more.
2. Theta Network (THETA) – $4.39 ($4.4 billion)
Launching in 2018, THETA is a next-generation video and entertainment blockchain. The THETA network includes a popular NFT marketplace featuring authentic collectibles from top-rated celebrities.
THETA also features their streaming platform enabling users to earn TFUEL tokens. THETA is setting up their new TNT-20 token TDROP scheduled to launch on February 1st, 2022. TDROP will act as a governance token for the THETA network enabling holders to shape the platform’s future.
The THETA project is worth watching in 2022, as its high-profile collaborations speak to the quality of the platform. THETA is also one of the leading Metaverse platforms of the market, making it a good bet for this year.
You can purchase THETA on major exchanges like Binance, KuCoin, Crypto.com, and more.
1. Decentraland (MANA) – $2.76 ($5 billion)
Initially launched in February 2020, Decentraland is the most popular and utilized Metaverse crypto coin on the market. Decentraland is the longest-running Metaverse in crypto and boasts the most amount of users as well.
It’s completely free to check out Decentraland, and users can explore their Metaverse via a browser and a compatible wallet like MetaMask. There are dozens of activities to do in Decentraland, some of which can earn you a passive income.
As the leader of all Metaverse crypto coins and as the project with the highest valuation, Decentraland’s MANA can easily surpass its previous all-time high in the next Metaverse bull run. Worth keeping an eye on in 2022.
You can purchase MANA on Coinbase, Binance, KuCoin, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coin.
Image Source: ImageFlow/Shutterstock.com