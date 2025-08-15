Top 5 xStocks Ecosystem Tokens Below 10M Market Cap To Watch In August 2025

The xStocks ecosystem, known for its focus on tokenized stocks and digital asset innovation, has been quietly building momentum through a network of promising tokens.
These tokens offer a unique blend of utility, innovation, and growth potential, making them compelling options for investors willing to dig a little deeper.
Note: This list is sorted in no particular order. All data and information are from CoinMarketCap.
TESLA TOKENIZED STOCK (xStock) (TSLAX)
Tesla xStock (TSLAx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. TSLAx tracks the price of Tesla, Inc. (the underlying). TSLAx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Tesla, Inc., whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.
- Price: $329.24
- Market cap: $3.62M 1.58%
- Volume (24h): $8.23M 28.68%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 243.39%
- Total supply: 40.99K TSLAX
- Circulating supply: 10.99K TSLAX
EXCHANGES: Raydium: SOL/TSLAX, Orca: USDC/TSLAX
CIRCLE TOKENIZED STOCK (xStock) (CRCLx)
Circle xStock (CRCLx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. CRCLx tracks the price of Circle Internet Group (the underlying).
CRCLx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Circle Internet Group, whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.
- Price: $150.19
- Market cap: $3.15M 6.66%
- Volume (24h): $7.39M 24.55%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 240.65%
- Total supply: 45.99K CRCLX
- Circulating supply: 20.99K CRCLX
EXCHANGES: Bybit: CRCLX/USDT, MEXC: CRCLX/USDT
NASDAQ TOKENIZED ETF (xStock) (QQQx)
Nasdaq xStock (QQQx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. QQQx tracks the price of Invesco QQQ Trust (the underlying).
QQQx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the ETF price of Invesco QQQ Trust, whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.
- Price: $577.84
- Market cap: $2.88M 0.39%
- Volume (24h): $3.26M 4.78%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 110.43%
- Total supply: 4.99K QQQX
- Circulating supply: 4.99K QQQX
EXCHANGES: Gate: QQQX/USDT, HotCoin: QQQX/USDT
MICROSTRATEGY TOKENIZED STOCK (xStock) (MSTRx)
MicroStrategy xStock (MSTRx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. MSTRx tracks the price of MicroStrategy Inc. (the underlying). MSTRx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of MicroStrategy Inc., whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.
- Price: $369.03
- Market cap: $2.21M 1.44%
- Volume (24h): $3.92M 18.22%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 186.81%
- Total supply: 14.99K MSTRX
- Circulating supply: 5.99K MSTRX
EXCHANGES: KuCoin: MSTRX/USDT, BingX: MSTRX/USDT
APPLE TOKENIZED STOCK (xStock) (APPLX)
For too long, investing has come with barriers. Borders. Brokers. Limitations. It’s been complicated, costly, and for millions out of reach. xStocks were created to change that. xStocks are tokenized stocks. They’re backed 1:1 by the underlying assets, composable with DeFi protocols, compliant with EU regulations, accessible to non-US users, and provide a legal claim to the value of the stock.
- Price: $231.14
- Market cap: $2.08M 0.82%
- Volume (24h): $4.75M 37.24%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 228.51%
- Total supply: 18.99K AAPLX
- Circulating supply: 8.99K AAPLX
EXCHANGES: Gate: APPLX/USDT, MEXC: APPLX/USDT
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
