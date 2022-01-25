Top 5 Underrated Metaverse Crypto Coins You Probably Haven’t Heard Of

Many Metaverse crypto coins are currently on sale with the recent crypto crash. Now is the time if you’re looking to accumulate crypto for the next bull run. This article looks at our top five underrated Metaverse crypto coins you probably haven’t heard of, ordered by market cap, lowest to highest.
5. Revomon (REVO) – $10 million
Launched in April 2021, Revomon is a Pokemon-inspired Metaverse that combines an immersive virtual reality experience with NFTs. Revomon features play-to-earn mechanics in their Metaverse, a staking/farming platform for REVO tokens, and a DAO that votes on major decisions about the platform at its game.
Revomon features a dApp that users can check out by connecting their MetaMask wallet. Users can also check out the Revomon collection on Refinable, which includes over 19k unique items with over 8k owners.
Revomon’s Metaverse is currently in Beta, and users can check it out on Quest devices or download the Revoman client on their PC. Revomon is built with the Unity game engine, and the gameplay revolves around users taming Revomons (Revolution Monsters). Players can evolve their Revomons and catch up to 151 monsters.
Revomon’s current market cap of $10 million is relatively undervalued for a project with a Minimum Viable Product and a growing ecosystem. Their Metaverse is still under development, and REVO makes for a great project to watch in 2022.
You can purchase REVO on Gate.io, Uniswap, PancakeSwap, and more.
4. Cryowar (CWAR) – $42 million
Launched in November 2021, Cryowar is a Solana-based next-gen blockchain multiplayer game. Cryowar features a real-time PVP arena built with the Unreal Engine and integrates NFTs into its ecosystem.
Cryowar combines traditional gaming experience with the best practices from blockchain-tech, including DAO voting, NFT utilization, and DeFi. The gaming ecosystem also features deflationary mechanisms and enables players to increase their rewards via skill and experience levels.
Cryowar is currently in development, and they completed their first closed Beta in 2021. According to an update published on January 20th, Cryowar is looking to host the second round of closed beta testing, providing an opportunity for more users to experience Cryowar for themselves. The team is also planning on launching a fully open beta shortly after.
Cryowar has a market cap of $41 million with a 24-hour volume of $5.6 million. The project is relatively undervalued right now, primarily due to the recent crypto bear market. I highly recommend keeping an eye on CWAR and signing up for their closed Beta if you get a chance.
You can purchase CWAR on Gate.io, KuCoin, Bybit, Raydium, MEXC, and more.
3. Netvrk (NTVRK) – $47 million
Launching in May 2021, Netvrk is a multichain Metaverse with tools allowing users to monetize their content via NFTs. Netvrk is looking to become the next evolution of the internet by offering the world a new way to create and consume immersive experiences while monetizing and sharing content that will result in an ever-expanding Metaverse.
Netvrk’s token ecosystem features various ways users can earn a passive income. Users can buy assets and Land on the NETVRK market, purchase advertising space in multiple spaces in their Metaverse, generate NFTs, and stake their tokens for rewards and voting power.
One of Netvrk’s features will include a 3D scanning mobile app that will enable users to convert actual products into a prop or a 3D model integrated into Netvrk’s Metaverse.
Netvrk has a solid whitepaper with a clear vision. However, we couldn’t find a Minimum Viable Product at this time. According to their official website, Netvrk features dozens of investors and partners, which speaks to the good long-term potential of this project. Until we see an MVP, this would be considered a high-risk investment.
You can purchase NTVRK on KuCoin, Uniswap, MEXC, or Hotbit.
2. OVR (OVR) – $52 million
Launched in December 2021, OVR is a comprehensive Metaverse platform for gaming, education, live events, AI Assistants, and much more. OVR features a mobile app for Android and iOS devices that users can check out.
Through their mobile app, OVR introduces a new level of reality covering the entire world’s surface. It’s divided into 1.6 trillion hexagons spanning worldwide. Depending on the OVR land where you are located, the platform enables users to discover new experiences around them.
OVR’s mobile app is quite popular, with over 1100 reviews. Moreover, the app’s rating is 4/5 stars speaking to the quality of the application.
OVR’s current market cap of $52 million is relatively undervalued, given that it has a fully working mobile app that users can check out. This project has great potential in 2022, especially once we see a reversal in the overall crypto bear market.
You can purchase OVR on Gate.io, Uniswap, PancakeSwap, BKEX, LATOKEN, and more.
1. Aurory (AURY) – $91 million
Launched in October 2021, Aurory features a play-to-earn Metaverse game where players are invited to explore a rich and diverse universe. AURY is the native multi-utility token to the ecosystem, which players can earn via PVE and PVP battles.
Aurory features a trendy NFT collection which users can check out on Solanart.io. On average, there are around 10 NFT sales per day, speaking to the popularity of this project. The floor price of Aurory NFTs is currently at 22.50 SOL, which is quite a considerable investment.
Aurory’s current market cap of $90 million is relatively undervalued, and when the game’s beta version comes out, chances are AURY’s valuation can easily 5X or 10X.
If you’re looking for a cheaper way to bet on the future of this project, you can purchase the AURY token from an exchange like FTX, Raydium, KuCoin, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
Image Source: Audio und werbung/Shutterstock.com