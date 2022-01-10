Top 5 Underrated Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Market Cap Below $3 Million

There are hundreds of Metaverse crypto coins on the market right now, and with the number of choices available, it might be hard to figure out which projects are the real deal. This is why we handpicked five underrated Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap below $5 million, ordered by overall valuation, lowest to highest.
5. ETNA Network (ETNA) – $972k
ETNA Network is a one-stop ecosystem for all things NFTs, DeFi, and gaming. ETNA features a lending and borrowing protocol along with a gaming and NFT ecosystem. One of ETNA’s missions is to facilitate the seamless integration of traditional gaming apps with blockchain tech.
While ETNA was initially built on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), the token recently moved to Polygon. The BEP-20 ETNA token is the native currency on the platform and their NFT marketplace.
ETNA is named after Mount Etna in Sicily, southern Italy. Etna was known for its exceptional level of volcanic activity and always inspired fear and respect in Greek mythology.
ETNA’s game is a play-to-earn blockchain-based Greek-themed game featuring various mythological characters. The game features a fully working NFT marketplace that users can explore by connecting with their MetaMask wallets.
You can purchase ETNA on PancakeSwap, MEXC, and CoinTiger.
4. Etherland (ELAND) – $1.1M
Etherland is building the next digital land registry software using the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS). It connects physical real estate and world places’ data with a digital layer built on Ethereum’s blockchain.
Etherland has a collection of NFTs available on OpenSea. Each NFT represents a real place and grants owners control over the information linked to their token and stored on the IPFS network.
In this Metaverse, users can use cryptocurrency to buy, register, claim, create, and promote their Land ID tokens. Anyone is free to contribute to building Etherland’s World Metaverse.
Each NFT has a unique URL that represents a unique latitude and longitude. Currently, the average price for a land NFT is roughly 20,000 ELAND (approximately $940).
Users can purchase ELAN on PancakeSwap, Uniswap, or Bilaxy.
3. Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) – $1.8M
Darwinia Network is a Web3 cross-chain bridge hub. The network provides an entrance to the Polkadot ecosystem for projects that have been deployed on public blockchains like BSC and Ethereum.
Darwinia is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), which means it supports dApps, DeFi, and NFT applications across various infrastructures. The Darwinia Network makes it relatively easy for projects to migrate to Polkadot and launch their parachain.
The native token for the Darwinia Network is KTON and RING. KTON encourages users to make a long-term commitment to the project by locking RING for 3-36 months and rewarding users with KTON tokens. RING is used for transaction and gas fees, including contract and execution fees.
You can purchase KTON on Uniswap, Gate.io, Poloniex, and more.
2. Jade Currency (JADE) – $2.1M
Jade Currency’s vision is to turn the gem market into a cryptocurrency. The project is creating the first-ever NFT marketplace and Metaverse shop for precious gems like jade, silver, gold, diamond, and more.
The project’s JADE asset acts as a governance and utility token allowing the holders of Jade Currency to have majority ownership in the company.
The Jade Marketplace will be the project’s backbone and is estimated to account for 85%$ of all sales in the ecosystem. The marketplace is currently available for users to check out, and is designed as a mix of ETSY and Opensea, appealing to both the traditional and the crypto market.
Currently, users can purchase JADE on PancakeSwap, Bitmart, Bibox, Coinsbit, and more.
1. Genesis Worlds (GENESIS) – $2.1M
Genesis Worlds is an RPG gaming Metaverse at the intersection of DeFi, Gaming, and NFTs. Genesis Worlds will be filled with numerous Metaverses, each featuring its own play-to-earn game.
In the Genesis World Metaverse, players can travel world to world, complete player-created quests, and fight enemies. Quest rewards will include collectibles and NFTs. In addition, there will be an NFT marketplace that will enable users to buy, sell, and trade their digital assets.
At writing, the games are still in development, with the earliest launching on January 18th. However, users can currently connect to the Genesis Worlds dApp via a browser wallet like MetaMask and explore the Genesis ecosystem.
GENESIS is the native token to the Genesis Worlds Metaverse and is built on Polygon. The GENESIS token also allows holders to participate in project governance and staking to earn rewards.
You can purchase GENESIS on QuickSwap at this time.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest cryptocurrency news!