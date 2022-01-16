Top 5 Underrated Crypto Metaverse Coins With a Market Cap Below $30 Million

Metaverse coins will continue to dominate crypto markets this year. One of the more attractive options for traders choosing crypto Metaverse coins is looking for low market cap projects. This article looks at our hand-picked top five underrated Metaverse coins that you probably haven’t heard of that have a market cap below $30 million, ordered by total valuation, lowest to highest.
5. CryptoPlanes (CPAN) – $6 million
Launched in October 2021, CryptoPlanes is an expansion of the CryptoCity Metaverse. CryptoPlanes is a blockchain-based game built on the Binance Smart Chain, enabling users to earn rewards with NFT planes.
As a player in CryptoPlanes, your mission is to win fights that will net experience and token rewards. When players have enough experience, they can upgrade their plane levels, increasing their plane’s stats. Each plane has four states: Speed, Power, Air, and Fuel.
Various gameplay modes are available for players, including Training, PvC, and PVP modes. In addition, CryptoPlanes includes a Planes vs. Cars Battle mode enabling interaction between CryptoCars and CryptoPlanes in the CryptoCity ecosystem.
CPAN is the native token to the CryptoPlanes platform and is used to purchase NFT Planes on their marketplace.
CryptoPlanes is highly undervalued with a market cap of $6 million. Given the product that the team has to offer, CPAN could easily set a new all-time high. I would urge potential investors to try out the game for themselves before committing to a long-term hold, though.
You can purchase CPAN on PancakeSwap, BKEX, DODO BSC, and ZT.
4. Defina Finance (FINA) – $12 million
Launched in October 2021, Defina Finance is a blockchain-based Metaverse game utilizing NFT and DeFi technology to enable users to own and monetize their digital assets.
Defina is built on the Binance Smart Chain and features the BEP-20 FINA token. The project’s mission is to introduce blockchain to millions of new players and onboard them to their ecosystem via play-to-earn games.
Users must set up a BSC-compatible wallet like MetaMask and purchase FINA on an exchange. Once users acquire FINA tokens, they can buy a Hero NFT via the marketplace or a mystery box.
Once users claim ownership of a Defina NFT, they can set up their profile and play the game. Defina Finance includes various play-to-earn aspects in the game that enable players to conquer and defend their FINA yield farm, earning rewards in the process.
Defina Finance has strong community support, and its NFTs are exceptionally well designed. With a current valuation of $12 million, this project is quite underrated and can easily set new all-time highs if their ecosystem grows.
The best place to purchase FINA is on PancakeSwap with the BUSD pair.
3. Blockchain Monster Hunt (BCMC) – $15 million
Launched in October 2021, Blockchain Monster Hunt describes itself as the first multichain NFT game on the market. Blockchain Monster Hunt allows players to find scarce monster NFTs traded on the marketplace for real value.
In addition, the project features a token called BCMC, whose leading utility is governance, insurance, and interactions with the BCMC Metaverse. Since Blockchain Monster Hunt is a cross-chain platform, users can select which chain to use.
With a successful beta testnet launch, BCMC has a working product that users can currently check out. With their current market cap of $15 million and 24-hour trading volume of $8.2 million, the market is looking for a bottom.
Blockchain Monster Hunt is releasing their mainnet launch on January 23rd, so I would highly recommend keeping an eye on this project.
You can purchase BCMC on PancakeSwap, Uniswap, QuickSwap, Gate.io, and more.
2. Sensorium (SENSO) – $18 million
Launched in 2018 by billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, Sensorium is a Metaverse platform combining virtual reality, blockchain, and artificial intelligence.
Sensorium is looking to become the future of Metaverse social platforms, offering its users a unique and immersive experience.
This project has an excellent reputation, and it received endorsements from high-profile artists like David Guetta, Steve Aoki, Armin van Buuren, and more.
SENSO is the native in-platform currency for the Sensorium platform. SENSO enables people to interact with experiences and environments in the Sensorium Metaverse and is the primary form of payment on the platform. The token will be used to upgrade users’ avatars, access activities, add special visual effects, purchase tickets for virtual concerts, and more.
Currently, Sensorium Galaxy is only available as an invite-only beta via a whitelist. Users can apply for the beta by submitting their email on Sensorium’s official website.
You can purchase SENSO on KuCoin, Poloniex, Bittrex, and more.
1. Torum (XTM) – $26 million
Launched in July 2020, Torum is an NFT and DeFi platform built on the Binance Smart Chain. Torum describes itself as a unique SocialFi Metaverse ecosystem built to connect cryptocurrency enthusiasts worldwide.
Torum is working on a SocialFi integrated NFT marketplace that allows users to showcase their NFTs with a metaverse identity. In addition, Torum currently features its Finance platform, enabling users to farm liquidity with their XTM tokens.
XTM is the native BEP-20 token on the platform powering the Torum ecosystem.
The Torum ecosystem is still in its infancy, and the current valuation of $26 million is conservative for a Metaverse project. As Torum continues to expand its SocialFi ecosystem and delivers on its promise of a social Metaverse, XTM could see significant price gains this year.
You can purchase Torum on KuCoin, Uniswap, PancakeSwap, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
