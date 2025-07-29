Top 5 Toncoin Ecosystem Tokens Below 10M Market Cap To Watch In July 2025

The Toncoin ecosystem has been rapidly expanding, drawing attention for its unique integration with Telegram and its growing array of decentralized applications.
Within this ecosystem, several promising tokens are flying under the radar, especially those with a market capitalization under $10 million.
These lesser-known projects often offer high growth potential for early adopters and investors willing to explore beyond the mainstream. In this article, we highlight five standout tokens in the Toncoin ecosystem that are currently undervalued by the market. Also, show strong fundamentals and active development making them worth watching as the ecosystem matures.
Note: This list is sorted in no particular order. All data and information are from CoinMarketCap.
NOT PIXEL (PX)
Not Pixel is a multiplayer gaming platform based on Telegram and TON blockchain. Players take part in various pixel game modes, earn and spend tokens, collect NFT achievements, join Squads (Telegram-based communities), explore the basics of crypto interactions, and most importantly, have fun!
Not Pixel is backed by Notcoin and key players in the Telegram / TON ecosystem. $PX is a top token in most of the metrics (trending, volume, markers, liquidity, etc.) on TON blockchain, starting from the initial DEX listing in January and still hold the top.
- Price: $0.04687
- Market cap: $8.35M 1.92%
- Volume (24h): $92.36K 41.85%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 1.09%
- Total supply: 244.99M PX
- Max. supply: 244.99M PX
- Circulating supply: 178.2M PX
Exchanges: DeDust: PX/USDT, MEXC: PX/USDT
BLUM (BLUM)
Blum is a community where growth is nurtured, and possibilities bloom Blum provides access to all the coins and tokens you need all in one place. No more jumping between platforms. Simple and seamless!
Lightning-fast, multi-chain crypto trading with seamless transactions. Blum is designed for speed, efficiency, and security, ensuring you never miss a trade.
- Price: $0.04828
- Market cap: $5.2M 8.77%
- Volume (24h): $5.16M 8%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 99.9%
- TVL: $120.86K
- Market cap/TVL: 42.6
- Total supply: 977.37M Blum
- Max. supply: 1B Blum
- Circulating supply: 107.84M Blum
Exchanges: Bitget: BLUM/USDT, KuCoin: BLUM/USDT
TON STATION (MRSOON)
Ton Station is an innovative gaming platform that operates within the Telegram app. Launched on June 25, 2024, this Telegram-based mining bot has quickly garnered a large user base, now exceeding 1 million participants. The platform allows users to engage in interactive gaming while earning $SOON tokens, a cryptocurrency that holds real-world value within the ecosystem.
- Price: $0.00006657
- Market cap: $4.38M 10.01%
- Volume (24h): $548.37K 6.78%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 12.45%
- Total supply: 69.31B MRSOON
- Max. supply: 70B MRSOON
- Circulating supply: 65.86B MRSOON
Exchanges: BVOT: SOON/USDT, KCET: MRSOON/USDT
BOMBIE (BOMB)
Bombie is a fast-paced, strategic mini-game available on Line DappPortal and Telegram, making it the first globally accessible dual-platform game.
Players can compete and collaborate seamlessly across two of the world’s largest instant messaging ecosystems, creating a unique gaming experience that fosters social interaction and competition.
- Price: $0.0004794
- Market cap: $4.31M 19.65%
- Unlocked Mkt Cap: $4.36M
- Volume (24h): $1.96M 5.53%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 45.41%
- Total supply: 10B BOMB
- Max. supply: 10B BOMB
- Circulating supply: 9B BOMB
Exchanges: Bybit: BOMB/USDT, MEXC: BOMB/USDT ,
STORM TRADE (STORM)
Storm Trade is a decentralized exchange that allows you to trade Crypto, Stock, Forex and Commodities, with leverage, both in Web App and Telegram.
It is a social-first derivatives platform on Telegram, operating on the TON blockchain. It facilitates trading of cryptocurrencies, forex, equities, and commodities. It offers deep integration with Telegram via @wallet.
- Price: $0.01397
- Market cap: $3.6M 0.86%
- Volume (24h): $338.89K 32.62%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 9.34%
- Market cap/TVL: 0.1488
- Total supply: 1B STORM
- Max. supply: 1B STORM
- Circulating supply: 258.22M STORM
Exchanges: Gate: STORM/USDT, BingX: STORM/USDT
