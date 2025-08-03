Top 5 Solana Ecosystem Tokens Less than $0.2 Price Mark To Watch

The Solana ecosystem continues to evolve rapidly, offering a wide range of innovative projects that remain accessible to everyday investors.
While many top tokens have surged in value, several promising assets still trade below $0.20, presenting potential opportunities for those seeking early-stage exposure. This article highlights five standout tokens within the Solana network that are currently priced under
$0.20, yet boast solid market capitalizations indicating strong community interest and real utility.
Note: This list is sorted in no particular order. All data and information are from CoinMarketCap.
METAPLEX (MPLX)
Metaplex (MPLX) powers one of the largest blockchain developer ecosystems in the world by providing the onchain infrastructure used to create nearly every token and NFT on Solana and the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM).
Used by leading launchpads, marketplaces, games, wallets, and other apps, Metaplex has generated over $36mm in revenue through the creation of over 900 million assets and over $10 billion in transaction value.
- Price: $0.1702
- Market cap: $141.46M 5.36%
- Volume (24h): $4.04M 70.8%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 2.92%
- Total supply: 999.98M MPLX
- Max. supply: 1B MPLX
- Circulating supply: 830.74M MPLX
Exchanges: PumpSwap: USDC/MPLX, Bybit: USDT/MPLX
ALCHEMIST AI (ALCH)
Alchemist AI is a no-code development platform where users can manifest any idea, dream, or thoughts into a living application. Alchemist AI now generates two distinct outputs for approximately 30% of prompts, giving users immediate alternatives to compare, test, and refine all without needing to adjust their input. By offering multiple perspectives in a single step, Multi-output Generation accelerates iteration, reduces prompt rephrasing, and gives you more control over the final result.
- Price: $0.1606
- Market cap: $136.73M 0.3%
- Volume (24h): $10.81M 31.29%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 8.12%
- Total supply: 1B ALCH
- Max. supply: 1B ALCH
- Circulating supply: 850M ALCH
Exchanges: Gate: ALCH/USDT, MEXC: ALCH/USDT
MOODENG (MOODENG)
Moo Deng is a pygmy hippopotamus living in Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Si Racha, Chonburi, Thailand. She gained notability at two months of age in September 2024 as a popular Internet meme after images and videos of her went viral online. She is known for her cute chubby appearance, her playful and energetic personality, and many more fun attributes. She now lives on the solana blockchain, making her legacy everlasting.
- Price: $0.1594
- Market cap: $157.87M 3.61%
- Volume (24h): $40.17M 26.74%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 26.55%
- Total supply: 989.97M MOODENG
- Max. supply: 989.97M MOODENG
- Circulating supply: 989.97M MOODENG
Exchanges: OKX: MOODENG/USDT, Binance: MOODENG/USDT
AURA (AURA)
$AURA token is a digital asset designed to become a cultural memetic phenomenon, enabling users to express opinions and capture the essence of their auras and clout on social media.
$AURA serves multiple purposes:
- Facilitating social interactions in a unique, culturally resonant way
- Enabling a cult of Aura that is viral on Tiktok
- Using our meme generator to generate unique +Aura memes to display social clout.
- Price: $0.1509
- Market cap: $145.44M 1.59%
- Volume (24h): $4.34M 12.23%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 3.01%
- Total supply: 963.28M AURA
- Max. supply; 965.38M AURA
- Circulating supply: 963.28M AURA
Exchanges: Gate: AURA/USDT, MEXC: AURASOL/USDT
BASIC ATTENTION TOKEN (BAT)
Basic Attention Token, or BAT, is the token that powers a new blockchain-based digital advertising platform designed to fairly reward users for their attention, while providing advertisers with a better return on their ad spend. The Basic Attention Token itself is the unit of reward in this advertising ecosystem, and is exchanged between advertisers, publishers and users. Advertisers pay for their advertising campaigns in BAT tokens. Out of this budget, a small portion is distributed to advertisers, while 70% is distributed to users whereas the intermediaries that typically drive up advertising costs are cut out of the equation to improve cost-efficiency.
- Price: $0.144
- Market cap: $215.36M 1.11%
- Volume (24h): $11.82M 27.23%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 4.58%
- Total supply:1.5B BAT
- Circulating supply: 1.49B BAT
Exchanges: Upbit: BAT/USDT, OKX: BAT/USDT
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!