Top 5 Rune Tokens To Watch Below 3M Market Cap In July 2025

Rune-based tokens operate within the Runes ecosystem, a layer built on Bitcoin enabling fungible token standards such as Runes and Ordinals.
These protocols facilitate on-chain assets, including gaming, utility, launchpads, and community tokens native to Runes-compatible platforms.
Many tokens in this space have low market caps and emerging utility, making them speculative but interesting micro‑cap assets within the broader Bitcoin-centric ecosystem.
Note: This list is sorted in no particular order. All data and information are from CoinMarketCap.
Runesterminal ( RUNI)
Runesterminal is a Runes-based platform designed as a token launchpad and liquidity infrastructure tool.
Runesterminal (RUNI) stands out as a multifaceted platform that intertwines community engagement with blockchain technology. At its core, Runesterminal is a community quest platform where users can complete quests to earn real money in USDT. This unique feature not only incentivizes participation but also fosters a vibrant community.
- Price: $0.06156 USD
- 24‑Hour Volume: $123,465 USD
- Market Cap: $152k
Exchanges Traded: Gate, Bitmart
OrdzGames (GAMES)
OrdzGames powers the first fully on-chain Bitcoin gaming platform using Runes, Ordinals, and DEPIN, allowing rewards, governance, and usage in products like the BitBoy One gaming device.
Ordz Games is the first gaming project on Bitcoin powered by Ordinals x Runes x DEPIN. Backers include Waterdrip Capital, Unisat, Satoshi Lab, CoinSummer, and Sora Venture.
Ordz Games inscribed fully on-chain games on Bitcoin, and launched the world’s 1st web3 gaming device dubbed the BitBoy One. Reported by Decrypt, CoinDesk, VentureBeat, the BitBoy One initial batch sold out within 2 minutes. With over 100,000 followers on socials and 120,000 players in the past 4 gaming seasons, Ordz Games has the largest gaming community on Bitcoin.
- Price: $0.04630 USD
- 24‑Hour Volume: $416,258 USD
- Market Cap: $186k
Exchanges Traded: Gate io
WAM App ( WAM)
WAM fuels the WAM.app play‑to‑earn ecosystem on Binance Smart Chain, where users earn rewards through hyper‑casual gaming tournaments, NFTs, staking, and platform utilities. The token supports gameplay access, NFT minting, revivals, and staking rewards.
The $WAM token is a BEP-20 utility token native to the platform, enabling users to access tournaments, utilize platform features like revivals, NFT minting, and staking for rewards. With over 3 million users and multiple international awards, WAM demonstrates significant market potential and disruption capabilities.
WAM’s platform is designed to empower users through decentralized AI game security and AI-generated content, enhancing the overall gaming experience. The token allows holders to connect their wallets and participate in various tournaments, fostering a competitive and engaging environment.
- Price: $0.001133 USD
- 24‑Hour Volume: $99,628 USD
- Market Cap: Approximately $526,700 USD—based on a circulating supply of ~464,780,364 WAM
Exchanges Traded: Available via PancakeSwap (both v2 and v3 on BNB Chain), Gate.io.
Decentralized (Runes) (Symbol: DECENTRALIZED / DEC)
Decentralized is a Runes-native utility token aimed at enabling payments and token interactions in the Runes protocol environment.
DECENTRALIZED (Runes) is a provenance Rune that embodies the culture of Bitcoin. Launched by the team behind the renowned NFT project CyberKongz, DECENTRALIZED carries significant cultural weight within the cryptocurrency community.
The cryptocurrency operates on the Bitcoin network, aligning itself with the foundational principles of decentralization and security that Bitcoin represents. Its presence on this network ensures robust security measures and a decentralized framework, which are critical for maintaining trust and integrity in the digital asset space.
- Price: $0.000055 USD
- 24‑Hour Volume: $12,986 USD
- Market Cap: $1.19M
Exchanges Traded: CoinEx
