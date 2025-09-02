Top 5 Pump Fun Ecosystem Tokens Less Than $0.02 Price Mark To Watch In September 2025

A new generation of low-cap tokens is starting to make waves, especially those built around fun, community-driven ecosystems.
Trading for less than $0.02, they offer a unique blend of accessibility and high-growth potential. In this article, we take a closer look at five standout tokens in this category projects that may be small in market cap but big on hype and upside.
Note: This list is sorted in no particular order. All data and information are from CoinMarketCap.
MOBY (MOBY)
MOBY is the native utility token of MobyScreener.com, a wallet-driven token discovery platform developed by the team behind AssetDash. MobyScreener is designed to help traders identify emerging tokens using real-time on-chain wallet activity, offering an alternative to traditional screeners that rely heavily on volume or price spikes.
- Price: $0.01952
- Market cap: $19.52M 15.6%
- Volume (24h): $5.82M 45.94%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 28.25%
- Total supply: 999.97M MOBY
- Max. supply: 999.97M MOBY
- Circulating supply: 999.97M MOBY
EXCHANGES: Raydium: MOBY/SOL, MEXC: MOBY/USDT
JELLY-MY-JELLY (JELLY)
The fastest way to post clips from a video chat. Jelly-My-Jelly, Known for its quirky branding and hyper-engaged community, the token reflects the growing trend of meme-inspired crypto assets. Its rapid ascent highlights investor appetite for high-risk, high-reward digital plays in a playful yet volatile market.
- Price: $0.02037
- Market cap: $20.37M 27.89%
- Volume (24h): $15.57M 55.77%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 87.12%
- Total supply: 999.99M JELLYJELLY
- Circulating supply: 999.99M JELLYJELLY
EXCHANGES: Gate: JELLYJELLY/USDT, MEXC: JELLYJELLY/USDT
SWARMS (SWARMS)
A Solana-based multi-agent AI orchestration token, SWARMS designed for enterprise-grade automation, enabling collaborative AI agents to tackle complex workflows from finance to healthcare via scalable and secure decentralized infrastructure.
- Price: $0.01828
- Market cap: $18.28M 0.83%
- Volume (24h): $3.4M 0.79%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 18.46%
- Total supply: 999.98M SWARMS
- Circulating supply: 999.98M SWARMS
EXCHANGES: Bitget: SWARMS/USDT, MEXC: SWARM/USDT
AI RIG COMPLEX (ARC)
AI Rig Complex (ARC) is a decentralized platform combining AI agents with blockchain tech, aiming to streamline developer workflows through tools like the Rig Framework and Arc Forge launchpad. ARC fosters “cyborg collective” development where developers and AI agents co-create tasks, with contributions rewarded.
- Price: $0.01750
- Market cap: $17.5M 4.4%
- Volume (24h): $887.71K 21.31%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h):4.76%
- Total supply: 999.99M ARC
- Max. supply: 999.99M ARC
- Circulating supply: 999.99M ARC
EXCHANGES: BingX: ARC/USDT, Bitget: ARC/CUSDT
HYPERPIGMENTATION (HYPER)
A meme-based utility product. Not just a meme. Not just a tool. Memes bring attention. Tech brings utility. $HYPER is where they collide. Most meme teams can’t build. Most builders ignore memes. We’re both. The meme is the wrapper. The tech is the engine.
- Price: $0.01656
- Market cap: $16.51M 6.58%
- Volume (24h): $0 100%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 1.08%
- Total supply: 996.64M HYPER
- Max. supply: 997.25M HYPER
- Circulating supply: 996.64M HYPER
EXCHANGES: Raydium: HYPER/SOL
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!