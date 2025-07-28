Top 5 Prediction Markets Tokens Below 10M Market Cap To Watch In July 2025

Prediction markets have been gaining traction as decentralized platforms that allow users to bet on the outcomes of real-world events from politics and sports to crypto price movements.
These markets not only crowdsource collective intelligence but also reward users for accurate forecasting, offering a powerful alternative to traditional polling or speculation models.
While giants like Augur and Polymarket dominate the space, several lesser known tokens are quietly building strong communities and innovative platforms, all while flying under the radar with market capitalizations below $10 million. This article explores five such underdog prediction market tokens that deserve a closer look.
Note: This list is sorted in no particular order. All data is sourced from CoinMarketCap.
AUGUR (REP)
Augur (REP) is meant to harness the wisdom of the crowd through prediction markets on a protocol owned and operated by holders of the Ethereum-based Reputation token.
In these markets users are said to be able to bet on the outcomes of events such as company performance, election results or even natural phenomena by purchasing shares that would either support or refute the proposed outcomes of such specified events.
- Price: $0.8987
- Market cap: $9.88M 0.3%
- Volume (24h): $169.64K 2.12%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 1.72%
- TVL: $3.04M
- Market cap/TVL: 3.26
- Total supply: 11M REP
- Circulating supply: 11M REP
Exchanges: Gate: REP/USDT, Kraken: REPV2/USD
POLKAMARKETS (POLK)
Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading, where users take positions on outcomes of real world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform on Polkadot.
Users can monetise their forecasts of future outcomes and events within an interoperable and decentralized infrastructure, where your beliefs become assets with financial value traded openly on the market.
- Price: $0.009174
- Market cap: $917.36K 2.98%
- Volume (24h): $97.04K 20.9%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 9.36%
- Holders:8.45K
- TVL: $23.22K
- Market cap/TVL: 42.78
- Total supply: 100M POLK
- Max. supply: 100M POLK
- Circulating supply: 99.99M POLK
Exchanges: Gate: POLK/USDT, KuCoin: POLK/USDT
OPTIONROOM (ROOM)
OptionRoom is a multifaceted platform that integrates the functionalities of a trading platform with the innovative features of a governed oracle and forecast protocol, primarily built on the Polkadot network.
This platform distinguishes itself by offering a wide array of services including trading rewards, staking opportunities, a gaming marketplace, and an affiliate program. Moreover, it facilitates a unique voting mechanism on the platform, allowing for community-driven decisions.
- Price: $0.05260
- Market cap: $657.16K 8.81%
- Volume (24h): $81.02K 0.24%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 11.43%
- Total supply: 100M ROOM
- Max. supply: 100M ROOM
- Circulating supply: 12.49M ROOM
Exchanges: Gate: ROOM/USDT, OpenOcean: ROOM/USDC
PLOTX
PlotX is a non-custodial prediction market protocol that enables users to earn unlimited rewards on high-yield prediction markets. Dubbed as the Uniswap of Prediction Markets, PlotX uses an Automated Market Making algorithm to create, settle markets and distribute rewards on the Ethereum Blockchain without any counter-party risk.
Markets are focused on crypto-pairs like BTC, ETH, YFI etc and are automatically created in intervals of 1 hour, 1 day and 1 week. PlotX also uses on-chain governance powered by GovBlocks.
- Price: $0.006416
- Market cap: $425.5K 1.68%
- Volume (24h): $472.96 45.67%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 0.1911%
- Total supply: 200M PLOT
- Max. supply: 200M PLOT
- Circulating supply: 66.31M PLOT
Exchanges: QuickSwap: USDC.e/PLOT, QuickSwap: QUICK/PLOT
CORETO (COR)
Coreto is a reputation-based social platform that bridges the interaction between projects, retail Investors, traders & much more, all based on a comprehensive trust system.
Essentially, it’s a platform that utilizes both blockchain technology and a unique trust and performance algorithm in order for users to rely on when it comes to determining the performance and trustworthiness of content creators.
- Price: $0.0001382
- Market cap: $31.56K 0.04%
- Volume (24h): $71.22 0.02%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 0.2255%
- Total supply: 500M COR
- Max. supply: 500M COR
- Circulating supply: 228.28M COR
Exchanges: ProBit Global: COR/USDT, PancakeSwap v2: COR/WBNB
