Top 5 Most Traded Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Market Cap Under $100 Million

Most Metaverse crypto coins are currently experiencing bearish momentum for the past couple of weeks. This means many projects are currently undervalued and now could be a good entry point. This article looks at our list of the top five most traded Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap under $100 million, ordered by 24-hour volume, lowest to highest.
5. CryptoPlanes (CPAN)
- Market Cap: $6.4 million
- Trading Volume: $3 million
Launched in October 2021, CryptoPlanes is a blockchain-based game built on the Binance Smart Chain, enabling users to earn rewards with NFT planes. It’s an expansion of the CryptoCity Metaverse, featuring planes and airports allowing the players to earn rewards.
The primary mission in CryptoPlanes is to win fights to receive rewards. Players gain experience using their planes and can upgrade them to increase stats. The higher the stats, the more powerful a player’s plane is and the more rewards they can earn. Each plane has four stats: Fuel, Air, Power, and Speed.
CryptoPlanes features various game modes such as PvP, PvC, and training mode. Moreover, CryptoPlanes include cars vs. planes battle mode, enabling interaction between the two universes.
The native token to the CryptoPlanes platform is CPAN, used as the main currency for purchases and rewards. You can purchase CPAN on PancakeSwap.
4. Sensorium (SENSO)
- Market Cap: $18 million
- Trading Volume: $4.8 million
Launched in 2018, Sensorium is a Metaverse platform combining virtual reality, blockchain, and artificial intelligence. Founded by billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, Sensorium’s vision is to become the future of Metaverse social platforms.
Sensorium has an excellent reputation, as it received endorsements from icons like David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Steve Aoki, and more.
The native token to the platform is called SENSO, enabling players to interact with various experiences and environments in the Sensorium Metaverse. SENSO is also a utility token used as the primary form of payment in the ecosystem. The token is also used to upgrade users’ profiles, purchase tickets for virtual concerts, access exclusive activities, and more.
Sensorium Galaxy is currently only available as an invite-only beta. Users can apply for the beta by filling out their email on Sensorium’s official website.
You can purchase SENSO on KuCoin, Poloniex, Bittrex, and more.
3. Highstreet (HIGH)
- Market Cap: $85 million
- Trading Volume: $7.2 million
Launched in October 2021, Highstreet bridges the physical and digital worlds with a brand new MMORPG built with Unity and integrating blockchain technology. Highstreet provides products with real utility by turning them into usable in-game items.
Highstreet features an open-world Metaverse that incorporates shopping, gaming, NFTs, and traditional crypto brands into an immersive MMORPG. HIGH tokens are the native currency on the platform required for game progression, governance, and more.
Highstreet features its marketplace where users can buy and sell digital products and NFTs. In addition, Highstreet offers the Forever Fomo Duck Squad (Ducks), which are 2D NFT ducks that act as a gateway to exclusive clubs in the Highstreet world. In addition, NFT holders can access exclusive merchandise drops and vault openings. Highstreet features both VR, PC, and mobile versions of the game.
Highstreet features a dual token model with STREET and HIGH tokens. STREET tokens are the native in-game currently on the platform, used for virtual real estate purchases and various play-to-earn aspects. HIGH tokens are used to purchase multiple items on the limited edition marketplace. HIGH tokens also enable users to participate in governance and shape the future of the Highstreet ecosystem.
You can purchase HIGH tokens on most major exchanges like Binance, Uniswap, PancakeSwap, and more.
2. Newscrypto (NWC)
- Market Cap: $48 million
- Trading Volume: $8 million
Initially launched in 2019, Newscrypto is an all-in-one ecosystem covering everything from education to proprietary trading indicators and tools. Newscrypto’s vision is to become a central hub for investors looking for market research data and analytics on various projects.
The Newscrypto platform is currently available for users to check out. Users can check out the various analysis of tokens and stay up to date with the latest news in crypto. Newscrypto also integrated charts from Tradingview, making it easy to take a deeper dive into specific markets.
Newscrypto utilizes Enjin’s Efinity blockchain with plans to create an interactive crypto trading suite in their Metaverse. The team’s pivot to the Metaverse is a big reason for the project’s significant price gain in the past couple of months.
NWC is the native token to the Newscrypto platform used for payment, membership fees, and more. You can purchase NWC on KuCoin, Uniswap, PancakeSwap, and more.
1. Ethernity Chain (ERN)
- Market Cap: $91 million
- Trading Volume: $21 million
Launched in March 2021, Ethernity Chain is the world’s first authenticated & licensed NFT platform on the Ethereum blockchain. It features a community-oriented digital collectibles marketplace that produces authenticated and certified NFTs.
Ethernity chain allows users to create an account and connect their wallets. Users can explore the Ethernity marketplace and shop NFTs. All purchases on their NFT marketplace can be made with ERN or ETH tokens.
The native utility token to Etherenity’s platform is ERN, enabling users to interact with the platform and complete purchases. Moreover, the Ethernity chain allows holders to stake their ERN tokens to earn rewards.
You can purchase ERN on KuCoin, Binance, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
