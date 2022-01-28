Top 5 Most Traded Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Market Cap Below $95 Million

Crypto markets continue to trade sideways this week after a rough bearish momentum earlier in the month. With prices down, now is an excellent opportunity to accumulate undervalued Metaverse crypto coins for the next potential crypto bull run. This article looks at the top five most traded Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap below $100 million, ordered by 24-hour volume, lowest to highest.
5. Highstreet (HIGH)
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $10 million
- Market Cap: $52 million
Launched in October 2021, Highstreet is an MMORPG Metaverse crypto coin built with Unity. Highstreet is looking to bridge the physical and digital worlds with blockchain tech, integrating utility into usable in-game items.
The Highstreet Metaverse is an open-world experience that incorporates gaming, shopping, and NFTs into an immersive MMORPG experience. The native token to the platform is called HIGH, used for governance, game progression, and more.
In addition to the HIGH token, the ecosystem features the STREET token, which is the main asset used for in-game real estate purchases and various play-to-earn aspects in the Highstreet ecosystem.
Highstreet also features a marketplace where users can buy and sell their digital products and NFTs, along with the Forever Femo Duck Squad, which are 2D NFT ducks that act as a gateway to exclusive access to clubs and various experiences in the Highstreet world. Highstreet features both PC, VR, and mobile versions of the game.
You can purchase HIGH tokens on Binance, Uniswap, PancakeSwap, and more.
4. Ethernity Chain (ERN)
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $20 million
- Market Cap: $61 million
Launched in March 2021, Ethernity Chain describes itself as the first licensed & authenticated NFT platform built on Ethereum. Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented project featuring a digital collectibles marketplace that produces certified and authenticated NFTs.
In addition, the Ethernity chain enables users to make an account and connect their wallets. Users can explore their marketplace and shop for various NFTs. All purchases on the market can be made with either ETH or ERN tokens.
ERN is the native utility token to the Etherenity platform, allowing users to interact with the ecosystem and complete purchases. In addition, the Ethernity chain features a staking platform enabling ERN holders to earn rewards.
You can buy ERN on Binance, KuCoin, and more.
3. Mines of Dalarnia (DAR)
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $33 million
- Market Cap: $90 million
Launched in November 2021, Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) is a Metaverse crypto game built on the Chromia blockchain. It features a blockchain-based adventure RPG game that enables players to mine for rewards.
The main gameplay involves mining, combating, and collecting resources. Leveraging blockchain technology, assets are issued as NFTs and can be transferred and traded freely.
MoD combines various in-game assets enabling users to improve their skill and gear to progress in the Mines of Dalarnia universe.
The alpha version of the game is currently live on the testnet, and users can check it out by visiting their official website.
You can purchase MoD on Binance, Crypto.com, Uniswap, and more.
2. Verasity (VRA)
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $46 million
- Market Cap: $86 million
Launched in 2019, Verasity (VRA) is a protocol and product layer platform for esports and video entertainment. Verasity’s mission is to significantly increase engagement and advertising revenues for video publishers on any platform.
Verasity currently offers several products, including VeraViews, VeraEsports, and VeraWallet.
VeraViews is an AdTech stack implementing VRA’s Proof-of-View protocol to eliminate bot traffic and significantly increase revenue for publishes.
VeraEsports, as the name suggests, is looking to accelerate the evolution of competitive esports gaming with the help of blockchain technology. VRA partnered with some of the biggest names in esports, including Valorant, CS:GO, PUBG Moblie, and more.
VeraWallet is Verasity’s ultra-secure cryptocurrency wallet making it easy for new users to start using blockchain and receiving VRA rewards.
In recent news, VRA announced their 2022 roadmap, where they revealed their plans to complete the NFT Marketplace and launch a closed beta later this year. VRA has continued to maintain high trading volume throughout Q4 2021 and Q1 2022, signaling the good long-term potential of this project.
You can purchase VRA on KuCoin, Uniswap, and more.
1. Alien Worlds (TLM)
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $68 million
- Market Cap: $94 million
Launched in December 2020, Alien Worlds (TLM) is an NFT-based Metaverse crypto game built on the Binance Smart Chain and WAX blockchains.
It’s one of the most popular Metaverse crypto games on the market and the most popular NFT-based game on the WAX blockchain.
Alien Worlds combines the latest aspects of blockchain tech, including NFT, staking, DeFi, DAOs, GameFi, and much more.
The gameplay revolved around mining and receiving rewards in the form of Trillium (TLM). Trillium is the native token to the platform used for leasing spacecraft, staking, and rewards.
To start mining, users must purchase an Alien Worlds tool NFT from a marketplace like AtomicHub, which will automatically deliver the NFT to your inventory in Alien Worlds. Then, select the tools you would like to mine with and start mining TLM. The more expensive tools you get, the more mining power you will receive, netting more rewards.
The best way to earn a passive income with Alien Worlds is by leasing spacecraft with BSC TLM tokens and staking them for periods of 2-12 weeks. At the end of the staking period, users receive their initial TLM along with a bonus and an NFT.
You can buy TLM on most exchanges like Binance, KuCoin, FTX, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Metaverse news!
Image Source: Zapp2Photo/Shutterstock.com