Top 5 Most Traded Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Market Cap Below $500 Million to Watch in 2022

This weekend, Crypto markets are showing signs of life as BTC and ETH managed to hold support. Metaverse crypto coins are seeing price gains in response to the sideways markets, with many projects seeing double-digit percent growth today. Today we look at our top five picks for the best Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap below $500 million to watch in 2022, ordered by 24-hour trading volume, lowest to highest.
5. Starlink (STARL)
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $48 million
- Market Cap: $251 million
- Unit Price: $0.00002523
Launched in June 2021, Starlink is building its 3D social Metaverse to enable players to trade and collect NFTs and various digital assets in their ecosystem.
Starlink’s native utility token is STARL and is freely traded on the market. STARL is used as the primary utility token on the platform for transactions and enables users to modify in-game assets.
Initially, STARL built its Metaverse with Unity’s game engine, but the team had decided to move to Unreal Engine recently due to the increased quality and immersiveness that the development platform provides. In addition, with the upcoming release of Unreal Engine 5, it only makes sense to use the latest tech.
STARL features one of the most robust communities and is one of the most anticipated projects on the market. At the time of writing, users can check out the open beta version of Starlink’s NFT Marketplace, available via a browser.
If you’re looking to bet on the future of Starlink, you can purchase the STARL token on Uniswap.
4. Chromia (CHR)
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $56 million
- Market Cap: $285 million
- Unit Price: $0.5
Launched in May 2019, Chromia (CHR) is a blockchain platform enabling developers to build dApps in the real world. Chromia features a unique architecture that plays exceptionally well with the Ethereum Virtual Machine, allowing cross-chain applications to be built with ease. In addition, Chromia’s SDK enables devs to build applications up to seven to ten times faster.
Chromia features two main projects currently in development, MyNeighborAlice, and Mines of Dalarnia. Both Metaverse crypto coins feature multi-million dollar valuations, speaking to the usability and potential of the Chromia blockchain.
CHR is worth keeping an eye on in 2022. As more applications are built on the platform, its current valuation of $285 million could easily double or triple by the end of the year.
You can purchase CHR on KuCoin, Binance, and more.
3. Alien Worlds (TLM)
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $57 million
- Market Cap: $94 million
- Unit Price: $0.1
Launched in April 2021, The most popular Metaverse crypto coin on the market with over 1 million monthly users is Alien Worlds. The game features a 2D dashboard that enables players to mine Trillium (TLM) on various planets and earn rewards.
Alien Worlds features a highly popular NFT collection on WAX’s NFT Marketplace AtomicHub. Users can purchase NFT mining tools and create a custom build to mine TLM and NFTs.
Moreover, users can stake their Binance Smart Chain TLM for 2-12 weeks for a reward between 5-20% of the number of tokens locked up. In addition, by staking TLM on BSC, users earn rare NFTs that can increase rewards even more.
Since Alien Worlds has an extremely low entry cost, users can start mining TLM and experience NFT-gaming firsthand without spending hundreds of dollars. Users can purchase 3 NFTs for under $5 and start mining right away!
Alien Worlds is one of the best long-term projects to watch in 2022, and the current price of $0.11 per TLM is highly undervalued and could easily 5X or even 10X by the end of the year.
You can purchase TLM on Binance, KuCoin, FTX, and more.
2. MOBOX (MBOX)
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $69 million
- Market Cap: $203 million
- Unit Price: $2.55
Launched in April 2021, MOBOX is a Binance Smart Chain GameFi project featuring a Metaverse dubbed the “MOMOverse.” Their Metaverse will feature various activities and blockchain-based play-to-earn games incentivizing users to participate in the MOBOX economy.
In addition to NFT-based games, the MOMOverse is working on a DAO and an NFT marketplace, expanding their ecosphere and enabling token holders to shape the project’s future.
MOBOX is one of the safest projects to invest in due to the consistently high trading volume that it has been able to maintain. The high daily trading volume speaks to the support that MOBOX has, and as the team continues to develop its Metaverse, MBOX can take off during the next crypto bull run.
You can purchase MBOX on Binance, PancakeSwap, and more.
1. MyNeighborAlice (ALICE)
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $116 million
- Market Cap: $199 million
- Unit Price: $6.52
Launching in Spring 2022, My Neighbor Alice is one of the most anticipated blockchain-based games built on the Chromia blockchain. My Neighbor Alice enables users to purchase virtual islands and customize them with various NFTs.
Users can also monetize their virtual islands and create a passive income in the My Neighbor Alice Metaverse. The native token to the platform is called ALICE and is used as the primary utility token for in-game activities.
My Neighbor Alice is still in its infancy, and the game is scheduled to be released in Spring 2022. Recently, My Neighbor Alice announced their upcoming testnet launch for February 2022, which is one reason for the increased trading volume.
As one of the most anticipated projects on the market, ALICE is worth keeping an eye on in 2022, especially now that their beta is nearing its launch.
You can purchase ALICE on major exchanges like Binance, Crypto.com, KuCoin, and more.
