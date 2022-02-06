Top 5 Most Traded Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Market Cap Below $300 Million to Watch in 2022

Today, crypto markets continue to trade sideways as Bitcoin and Ethereum manage to hold support. Metaverse Crypto coins continue to grow in value, with the overall market cap of Metaverse projects reaching $30 billion today. Let’s look at the top five most traded Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap below $300 million to watch in February 2022, ordered by 24-hour trading volume, lowest to highest.
5. Aavegotchi (GHST)
- Market Cap: $129 million
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $28 million
- Unit Price: $2.06
Initially launched in February 2021, Aavegotchi is a popular NFT-based Metaverse crypto game featuring cute pixelated ghosts called Aavegotchis. Each DeFi-powered Aavegotchi is provably rare and verifiably adorable.
Users must first summon an Aavegotchi with a Portal or acquire one in the Bazaar to start playing. Users then need to claim a name for their Aavegotchi that no one else can have. Players can boost Aavegotchi’s rarity score by equipping wearables and earning XP. Players can grow their Aavegotchi’s kinship score by interacting with it often.
As you may have noticed, Aavegotchi has many similar characteristics to the popular Tamagotchi pet that was trending in the early 2000s. Aavegotchi took the old trend and reinvented it by putting the pet on the blockchain and tokenizing it as an NFT.
The project’s native ERC-20 token is GHST and is used for most in-game transactions, interactions, and activities. In addition, GHST enables holders to govern Aavegotchi’s DAO and stake their coins for rewards.
You can purchase GHST on Uniswap, Binance, KuCoin, Crypto.com, and more.
4. Mines of Dalarnia (DAR)
- Market Cap: $114 million
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $51 million
- Unit Price: $0.933
Launched in November 2021, Mines of Dalarnia is one of the most anticipated Metaverse crypto games built on the Chromia blockchain. Mines of Dalarnia will feature a 2D platformer allowing users to mine for resources and minerals and upgrade their characters.
As players upgrade their MoD characters, they can increase their attributes and improve equipment, enabling them to earn more game rewards.
Every action taken in Mines of Dalarnia is registered on the blockchain, preventing cheating and malicious players from abusing the rewards system. In addition, the blockchain provides full ownership of in-game assets to the players, something that traditional games can’t offer.
The native utility token to the Mines of Dalarnia Metaverse is DAR, an ERC-20 digital asset living on the Ethereum blockchain. DAR enables players to stake assets for resources and level-ups. In addition, DAR enables players to purchase land on their marketplace and various equipment.
Mines Of Dalarnia is currently in its alpha version, and the mainnet release is scheduled for the first quarter of this year. Mines of Dalarnia features some of the highest community support on the market, and its community is the main reason for its consistently high trading volume and high market cap.
You can purchase DAR on Crypto.com, Binance, PancakeSwap, and more.
3. Verasity (VRA)
- Market Cap: $109 million
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $87 million
- Unit Price: $0.02452
Launched in April 2019, Verasity (VRA) is a blockchain platform looking to tackle the $160 billion AdTech market with its Proof-of-View protocols and other blockchain-based services.
Verasity’s Proof-of-View protocol can identify unnatural and bot traffic to video content, increasing advertisers’ revenue and creators’ engagement. In addition, Verasity offers a streaming platform similar to Twitch where viewers and streamers can earn TFUEL tokens for watching their favorite streamers.
Verasity features a fast-growing community, and their ERC-20 VRA token is worth keeping an eye on in 2022. VRA is the native utility token on the platform that will be used for transactions on its marketplace, purchasing NFTs, and more.
You can purchase VRA on Uniswap, Bittrex, KuCoin, and more.
2. Alien Worlds (TLM)
- Market Cap: $124 million
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $174 million
- Unit Price: $0.1365
Launched in April 2021, Alien Worlds is the most popular and the most underrated Metaverse crypto coin on this list. It features an NFT-based crypto mining game enabling users to mine Trillium (TLM).
Alien Worlds features a 2D browser-based game integrated with the Binance Smart Chain and WAX blockchains. There are multiple ways of earning TLM tokens on Alien Worlds. The first way is by mining planets with a set of NFT tools, and the second way is to mine TLM by leasing spacecraft and staking tokens for 2-12 weeks.
To start mining, TLM users should create a WAX cloud wallet. While users receive a free mining tool to start, we highly recommend purchasing a cheap NFT tool like a Standard Capacitor on the AtomicHub marketplace. Once you equip your tools, click the mining button and claim your TLM.
While the first method will net you a small amount of TLM, if you’re looking to make significant profits of 5-20% on your investment, staking your BSC-based TLM tokens for periods of 2-12 weeks will net you with a substantial TLM reward along with a rare NFT. Alien Worlds features several missions per week, and users can send as many spacecraft as they want on each mission.
As the most popular Metaverse crypto coin on the market with over 1.2 million users in the past month, Alien Worlds (TLM) is a must-watch in February 2022.
You can purchase TLM on KuCoin, FTX, Binance, and more.
1. MyNeighborAlice (ALICE)
- Market Cap: $265 million
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $252 million
- Unit Price: $8.70
Launching in Spring 2022, My Neighbor Alice is a Metaverse crypto game looking to introduce blockchain gaming to millions of players. My Neighbor Alice lets layers own virtual land in their Metaverse, build exciting items, and meet new friends.
Like Mines of Dalarnia, My Neighbor Alice is built on the Chromia blockchain, a relational blockchain making it easy for developers to build dApps compatible with Ethereum’s layer-1 network.
The native token to the platform is called ALICE and lives on the Ethereum blockchain. ALICE is used for most in-game activities like purchasing land, various assets, and more.
My Neighbor Alice is still in early development, and the full game is scheduled to release in September 2022. However, in recent news, ALICE announced a testnet run planned for February 2022.
You can purchase ALICE on KuCoin, Binance, Crypto.com, and more.
