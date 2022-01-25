Top 5 Most Traded Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Market Cap Below $250 Million

Crypto markets are trading sideways this week as Bitcoin and Ethereum hold support. After a bloodbath last week, metaverse crypto coins are starting to see bullish movement. This article looks at the highest traded Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap below $250 million.
5. My Neighbor Alice (ALICE)
- Market Cap: $198 million
- Trading Volume: $104 million
Launching in Spring 2022, My Neighbor Alice is a Metaverse crypto game built on the Chromia blockchain. The game revolves around users purchasing virtual islands and upgrading/monetizing them with various NFTs.
The native token to the game is ALICE, enabling players to purchase land, stake, invest and become a part of the My Neighbor Alice ecosystem.
The project is currently in development, with the game launch scheduled for Spring 2022. In recent news, My Neighbor Alice announced their testnet launch set for February 2022, which is one of the reasons for the relatively high trading volume for ALICE as of late.
As one of the most anticipated projects on Chromia and one of the most hyped blockchain games in crypto, I highly recommend keeping an eye on ALICE. When the crypto market turns bullish again, this will be one of the first projects to see significant price gains.
You can purchase ALICE on major exchanges like Binance, Crypto.com, KuCoin, and more.
4. PlayDapp (PLA)
- Market Cap: $246 million
- Trading Volume: $86 million
Launched in October 2020, PlayDapp is a blockchain-powered gaming and entertainment ecosystem. PlayDapp focuses on games that everyone can enjoy, implementing the play-to-earn model via blockchain tech.
PlayDapp provides several features, including the PlayDapp SDK for developers and interoperable NFTs that can serve as rewards for gameplay across the various titles included in the PlayDapp ecosystem.
The Play-to-earn model is at the core of all PlayDapp games, and all the in-game tokens can be freely traded on decentralized and centralized exchanges. NFT pack sales revenue and marketplace sale revenue are used as play-to-earn rewards for players, incentivizing the ecosystem’s growth.
PlayDapp’s most significant announcement is their Metaverse called PlayDapp Land, launched on Roblox in June 2021. PlayDapp Land is a social community-based lifestyle Metaverse that anyone can enjoy. Their Roblox Metaverse integrated with the Polygon blockchain to make their games and NFT marketplace more cost-effective.
The native utility token to the PlayDapp platform is called PLA, an ERC-20 token powering transactions and in-game activities.
You can purchase PLA on Binance, Coinbase, Bittrex, Uniswap, and more.
3. Verasity (VRA)
- Market Cap: $88 million
- Trading Volume: $57 million
Launched in 2019, Verasity is a blockchain company looking to create new experiences in esports, AdTech, and digital rights management. Verasity features several products, including VeraEsports, VeraWallet, and VeraViews.
VeraEsports is looking to accelerate the evolution of esports with the help of blockchain tech. Verasity partnered with some of the biggest names in esports like PUBG, Valorant, CS:GO, and more. VeraSports rewards users with tokens for participating in their ecosystem.
VeraWallet is an ultra-secure cryptocurrency wallet making it easy for users to redeem VRA tokens as rewards and send them to other wallets. No technical knowledge is required, perfect for users not looking to get bogged down with the technical aspects of crypto.
VeraViews is an AdTech stack integrating Verasity’s Proof of View technology to eliminate bot traffic and increase conversions for advertisers and revenue for publishers. Users can sign up to the platform and get rewarded with VRA tokens for watching content.
Verasity announced their 2022 roadmap last week, where they revealed key milestones along with an NFT Marketplace closed beta coming later this year. Verasity has one of the most robust communities behind the project, which is the main reason for its consistently high trading volume and valuation.
You can purchase VRA on Bittrex, KuCoin, Uniswap, and more.
2. Alien Worlds (TLM)
- Market Cap: $93 million
- Trading Volume: $57 million
Launched in December 2020, Alien Worlds is an NFT-based Metaverse crypto game built on the WAX blockchain and integrated with the Binance Smart Chain.
As one of the most popular games on the market, Alien Worlds combines the latest trends in crypto, including NFTs, DAOs, and DeFi.
Alien Worlds is a mining game enabling users to mine Trillium using their collection of NFTs. Users can purchase various tools on the AtomicHub NFT marketplace and create a custom mining setup to earn TLM and mine NFTs.
In addition, users can stake their Binance Smart Chain Trillium to earn passive rewards and rare NFTs at the end of the 2-12 week staking periods.
Even with the recent crypto crash, TLM makes for a great long-term hold because of its strong community support. In the past thirty days, Alien Worlds registered over 300k users, speaking to the scale of the community support behind the project.
You can buy TLM on most exchanges like KuCoin, Binance, FTX, and more.
1. Vulcan Forged (PYR)
- Market Cap: $230 million
- Trading Volume: $56 million
Launched in April 2021, Vulcan Forged is an NFT marketplace and blockchain game built on the Polygon network. The native token to the platform is called PYR, used as the main currency for transactions on Vulcan Forged.
Currently, Vulcan Forged features several in-browser games that users can check out. In addition, Vulcan Forged offers a DEX where users can swap many digital assets.
Vulcan Forged’s NFT marketplace features several plots of land that users can purchase. In addition, there are dozens of rare collectibles that users can explore and buy.
VulcanDEX announced their first-ever staking pool in recent news, which is one reason for PYR’s recently high trading volume and bullish momentum.
You can purchase PYR on Binance, KuCoin, and more.
