Top 5 Most Popular Metaverse Crypto Coins Built on WAX (January 2022)

The WAX blockchain is one of the most popular platforms for Metaverse crypto coins. It features the most popular NFT game in crypto – Alien Worlds – and WAX’s blockchain design makes it easy to host applications that require a high amount of transactions. This article looks at the top five most popular Metaverse crypto coins built on the WAX blockchain, ordered by 30-day users, lowest to highest.
5. Office Land (OCOIN) – 6.04k
Launched in November 2021, Office Land is a Metaverse game that enables users to create businesses, collect staff, and use them to earn cryptocurrencies. Office Land NFT allows users to create their own NFT-based business and make a passive income.
Office Land features their Metaverse crypto coin called OCOIN, that’s used as the native currency on the platform and is given to users who run businesses in Office Land.
The game is available for users to check out by connecting with their WAX cloud wallet. To start playing, users need to buy staff. The most accessible place to buy staff members is through the AtomicHub NFT marketplace and searching the officelandio collection.
Currently, users can purchase a staff member for as low as $1.8. Once users buy a staff member, they can place the NFT in one of their five slots and assign a task to a staff member. The tasks last a few hours and reward users with OCOIN.
If you’re looking for a simple NFT staking game with a low entry point, I highly recommend Office Land. Especially with the bear market, prices for NFTs are down, which could be a good entry point for new players.
4. BlockchainRPG (GOLD) – 6.24k
Launched in November 2021, BlockchainRPG is a digital item Metaverse set in the fictional faraway lands of Aurum. The game revolves around hunting monsters, gaining resources, crafting better tools, and competing against others.
The game offers a play-to-earn model where users can earn GOLD and rare NFTs for participating in the BlockchainRPG ecosystem.
BlockchainRPG is built with Unity, and users can currently check out their Open Beta by logging in with their WAX cloud wallet.
Players can start hunting for monsters immediately, even without purchasing any items. However, if users purchase the GOLD token from the Alcor exchange, they can upgrade their setup and earn higher rewards for their hunts. Users can also trade their resources on the exchange, as each resource has a dedicated WAX token assigned to it.
BlockchainRPG is a highly underrated game with unique play-to-earn mechanics. It is no surprise that it’s the fourth most popular game on this list, with over 6k users.
3. Prospectors (PGL) – 11.91k
Launched on WAX in December 2019, Prospectors is the longest-running Metaverse crypto game on this list. Originally built on the EOS blockchain, Prospectors moved to the WAX blockchain because of its high transaction throughput and low fees.
Prospectors is a massive multiplayer online real-time economic strategy game. The game’s goal is to grow your wealth by performing jobs and earning resources.
Players start with three characters, each performing various jobs and earning Prospectors Gold (PGL) tokens. If players purchase tools with their tokens, they can take on more jobs that pay higher rates.
If you’re into strategy games and are looking for a way to make an extra passive income, I highly recommend Prospectors. Don’t expect to make any significant gains without any investments, but this game is a must for those looking to get their foot in the door with Metaverse crypto gaming.
2. Farmers World – 69.61k
Launched in June 2021, Farmers World is the first NFT-based farming game. It’s the second-most popular game on the WAX blockchain and the top choice for fans of idle farming games.
To start playing, users need to purchase an NFT tool from the official Farmers World collection on AtomicHub. An Axe and a fishing rod are recommended for new players and cost roughly $6 and $81.
Once users purchase a tool, they can start mining for Farmers World Gold. The game has three primary resources Wood, Food, and Gold. Wood can be earned by using an Axe, Saw, or ChainSwa, Food can be earned by using a Fishing Rod, Fishing Net, or Fishing Boat, and Gold can be earned via a Mining Excavator.
Players can buy or sell any tokens on the Alcor marketplace if they’d rather purchase the tokens instead of mining them.
As one of the most popular NFT crypto games on the WAX blockchain, I highly recommend users check out this game if they’re fans of idle farming games.
1. Alien Worlds (TLM) – 197.01k
Launched in December 2020, my favorite game is Alien Worlds. The game features an NFT collection on AtomicHub that enables users to mine Trillium on various planets.
Alien Worlds provides two main ways for users to earn Trillium on its platform. Users can choose to either mine Trillium with their NFT tools or stake their TLM on the Binance Smart Chain and earn rewards and rare NFTs that way.
As the most popular Metaverse crypto coin on this list, I recommend Alien Worlds. With the recent bear market, TLM price dropped significantly, which could be a great entry point for new players.
Staking your BSC trillium for periods of 2-12 weeks will net you between 5-20% for every staking period, which is quite significant.
TLM is traded on the open market, and you can purchase it from most major exchanges like Binance, KuCoin, FTX, Bittrex, and more.
