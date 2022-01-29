Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins With the Most Monthly Users

While hundreds of Metaverse crypto coins are on the market, many projects don’t have a Minimum Viable Product and are built on hype. On the other hand, several Metaverse games have an active and growing users base and are leading the adoption of blockchain tech. This article looks at the top five most popular Metaverse Crypto Coins, ordered by 30-day users, lowest to highest.
5. Sunflower Farmers (Polygon) – 480k
Launched in January 2022, Sunflower Farmers is an NFT Metaverse farming game featuring the play-to-earn model built on Polygon.
Originally started as a side project by a group of friends, Sunflower Famers is currently one of the fastest-growing Metaverse crypto coins gaining over 400k users within weeks.
Unfortunately, when the game grew exponentially, it was abused by malicious actors who botted the game. To combat the cheaters, Sunflower Farmers took a snapshot of players’ balances, and all the data will be transferred to a new version of the game.
The team behind the project is still working on the game, recently releasing an AMA for January 2022.
You can purchase SFF tokens if you want to bet on the future of this project. Currently, SFF is available to buy on QuickSwap and MEXC.
4. Splinterlands (Hive / WAX) – 599k
Launched in March 2021, Splinterlands is a blockchain-based collectible trading card game built on the WAX and Hive blockchains. Hive is a next-generation fast and scalable blockchain for Web3, and WAX is a leading blockchain for some of the most popular Metaverse crypto coins on the market.
Splinterlands is similar to traditional trading card games like Hearthstone. However, Splinterlands provides full ownership to its players for all in-game assets.
One cool feature about Splinterlands is users can rent cards for pennies per day if they need specific cards to add to their deck to play. The game features a native utility token called SPS, which is used as the native currency in the game.
For an overview of the platform and a brief tutorial on how to play, check out this Learn To Play from Splinterland’s official Twitter:
You can purchase SPS on PancakeSwap, Gate.io, LBank, MEXC, and more.
3. Axie Infinity (Ronin / ETH) – 644k
Launched in March 2018, Axie Infinity is an NFT-based blockchain game developed by the Vietnamese development company Sky Mavis. Axie Infinity is one of the most popular games on the market, with over 644k users in the past month.
Axie Infinity is also the pioneer in NFT-based blockchain games and one of the first dApps implementing the complex NFT mechanics used by more Metaverse crypto coins today.
The gameplay revolves around players battling each other with their Axies, cute monsters similar to Pokemons. Users can earn rewards for winning battles in the form of ERC-20 AXS tokens that are traded on the open market.
You can purchase AXS on most major exchanges like Binance, FTX, KuCoin, Coinbase, and more.
2. Bomb Crypto (BSC) – 654k
Launching its BCOIN token in October 2021, the second-most popular Metaverse crypto coin on the market is Bomb Crypto, a play-to-earn NFT game built with Unity.
Bomb Crypto’s gameplay revolves around users managing their bomber hero NFTs and defeating bosses for rewards. Bomb Crypto features the BCOIN token as the native utility token used for purchases and in-game activities.
To start playing, users must purchase a Bomb Hero NFT, costing roughly $50 at the time of writing.
As one of the most popular Metaverse crypto coins on the market, Bomb Crypto is worth checking out if you’re looking to get your foot in the door with NFTs and blockchain tech. In addition, the low entry cost is perfect for new users looking to experience NFT gaming first hand.
If you’re looking to invest in the project, buying and holding BCOIN on an exchange like PancakeSwap is your best bet.
1. Alien Worlds (WAX, BSC) – 1.21M
Launched in December 2020, Alien Worlds is an NFT Metaverse crypto game integrated with the BSC and WAX blockchains. Alien Worlds is the most popular Metaverse crypto coin on the market and the only project surpassing 1 million users in the past 30 days.
Alien Worlds has the best game and website design, making it easy for new players to earn rewards. The game involves mining planets for Trillium with your NFT tools and leasing spacecraft with TLM tokens to earn staking rewards.
Alien Worlds features a 2D browser-based experience with missions and mining happening by point and click mechanics. Alien Worlds is popular because the entry cost is minimal, and the rewards are decent. Users can receive up to 20% on their initial investment after a 4-12 week mission which is quite significant.
To start playing, you can purchase an Alien Worlds tool NFT from AtomicHub or buy the TLM token directly from an exchange like Binance, KuCoin, Gate.io, FTX, and more.
