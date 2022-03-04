Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Unit Price Below $0.09 (March 2022)

Metaverse Crypto coins continue to dominate the markets as traders and investors look for the next big project. While there are already plenty of successful multi-billion dollar Metaverse crypto coins on the market like Decentraland and The Sandbox, there are plenty of underrated and undervalued projects worth keeping an eye on. This article looks at our pick of the top five Metaverse crypto coins with a unit price below $0.09 to watch in March 2022, ordered by the current price, lowest to highest.
5. Star Atlas (ATLAS) – $0.02941
Launched in September 2021, Star Atlas (ATLAS) is a leading Solana-based Metaverse crypto coin. Its Metaverse is still in development, but it features one of the most robust communities supporting the project.
Star Atlas is working on a space-themed strategy game that will allow players to generate significant income in its Metaverse. It features a highly active NFT marketplace that users can currently explore.
Users must connect via a Solana-compatible wallet like Phantom to browse the Star Atlas Metaverse. There are various ships, structures, resources, and collectibles available.
Star Atlas’ NFT Marketplace includes a unique order book style bidding system, enabling traders to bid on NFTs similarly to how traditional cryptocurrency exchanges work.
Regarding the platform’s economy, Star Atlas features a dual token ecosystem consisting of the POLIS and ATLAS digital currencies. ATLAS is the native utility asset, while POLIS is a governance token.
Star Atlas is one of the most anticipated projects on the market and is a must-watch in March 2022.
You can buy ATLAS on Solana-based exchanges like Raydium and FTX.
4. RFOX (RFOX) – $0.0507
Launched in November 2020, RFOX, aka RedFox Labs, is looking to be the global leader in the next-generation immersive Metaverse experiences focusing on media, gaming, and rewards.
RedFox Labs includes its token called RFOX, which powers the RedFox Labs ecosystem. RFOX’s main utilities include buying NFTs, trading fees, and liquidity pools.
Moreover, RFOX features the RFOXVALT, a virtual shopping mall with 25 shops. RFOXVALT will provide a next-generation virtual shopping experience looking to revolutionize the way we shop online.
You can purchase RFOX on Uniswap, Gate.io, KuCoin, and more.
3. Metahero (HERO) – $0.05728
Launched in July 2021, Metahero (HERO) is one of the most underrated projects on this list featuring one of the most robust communities. Metahero is developing an ultra-realistic Metaverse that will enable users to scan themselves and other real-world objects into the digital world.
To achieve their vision, Metahero partnered with Wolf Digital World (WDW), the leader in 3D scanning technology used by AAA gaming studios like CD Project RED, the developers of Cyberpunk 2077, and The Witcher series.
Metahero’s Metaverse is called Everdome, and it features its token called DOME. Everdome recently raised over $9.5 million in its presale, and in recent news, Everdome announced its plans to launch a mission to Mars from the UAE.
Metahero’s native utility asset is HERO, which will be used to pay for scanning services and much more.
You can buy HERO on Gate.io, PancakeSwap, KuCoin, LBank, Biswap, CoinEx, and much more.
2. Genesis Worlds (GENESIS) – $0.06177
Launching its token in November 2021, Genesis Worlds (GENESIS) is another highly underrated Metaverse crypto coin featuring an RPG-style game incorporating the latest crypto trends like Gaming, NFTs, and DeFi. Genesis Worlds will be filled with various Metaverses, each including their own blockchain-based play-to-earn games.
The native utility asset on the platform is called GENESIS, built on Polygon. Some utilities for GENESIS include enabling holders to participate in the project’s governance, earning rewards via staking, and much more.
In addition, Genesis Worlds will feature an NFT marketplace. At this time, users can connect to GENESIS via a Web3 wallet like MetaMask and purchase Mining Claims.
Genesis Mining Claim NFTs allow users to mine GENESIS tokens. Each Mining Claim NFT includes a 3D concept model of the World. Collect Mining Claims of all your favorite Worlds and build a unique portfolio. The longer users hold their Mining Claims, and the more Mining Claims you own, the more GENESIS you will mine.
Overall, Genesis Worlds is a must-watch in March 2022 as their mining NFTs enable users to earn rewards uniquely. If you’re looking to generate a passive income via NFTs, you must check out Genesis Worlds.
You can only buy GENESIS on QuickSwap at this time.
1. ZooKeeper (ZOO) – $0.08521
Launched in April 2021, ZooKeeper is a Gamified Yield Farming platform that turns DeFi into a fun and engaging game. The platform incorporates the latest crypto trends like NFTs, DeFi, GameFi, and Metaverse.
ZooKeeper features a robust ecosystem, including a decentralized exchange and an automated market maker built on Wanchain. ZooKeeper’s mining system enables users to earn both ZOO and WASP tokens. Users can earn rewards by providing liquidity to the platform in the form of stablecoins like USDC and USDT. Other tokens are also accepted.
For a brief overview of the ZooKeeper platform, check out this YouTube video:
ZOO is the native utility asset, enabling users to earn rewards by providing liquidity to the platform.
You can buy ZOO on Wanswap and Bitrue.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
Photo by Aldebaran S on Unsplash